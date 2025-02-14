Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Orlando City: Preseason Friendly
Inter Miami return to the United States for their final preseason game against Orlando City.
The Herons returned from their tour of the Americas unbeaten after drawing with Universitario and defeating Sporting San Miguelito and Olimpia. Javier Mascherano continues to install his tactics while getting new signings and the core of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba up to match fitness.
A tune-up against a bitter rival should get the team ready for their Concacaf Champions Cup opener against Sporting Kansas City next week. Then, it's time to defend their Supporters' Shield and improve on a first-round playoff exit. The pressure is on a Miami side after disappointing in the playoffs, but the Herons should be favorites to top the Eastern Conference once again. Improving on a record-setting points total will be difficult, but anything is possible for a Lionel Messi-led side.
Here's how Inter Miami could line up against Orlando City in their final preseason game.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Orlando City (4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari—Ustari starts Miami's final preseason game.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—Weigandt continues to patrol the right flank in defense.
CB: Tomás Avilés—Avilés starts in defense returning to the starting lineup after Ian Fray started in his place.
CB: Noah Allen—Allen also returns to the starting lineup, but this time centrally afters tarting at left back against Olimpia.
LB: Jordi Alba—Jordi Alba missed Miami's preseason game against Olimpia. As long as he's fit, he should get some minutes starting.
CM: Sergio Busquets—Busquets anchors the midfield having played the bulk of minutes in preseason.
CM: Federico Redondo—Redondo should pair Busquets in midfield as Mascherano searches for his best midfield pairing.
RM: Tadeo Allende—Allende could get another start after starting on the left wing last time out.
LM: Fafa Picault— Picault completes the midfield four as a goal scoring threat.
ST: Lionel Messi—Messi leads the team alongside Suarez in attack scoring last time out.
ST: Luis Suárez—Suarez bagged a goal in the second half against Olimpia and looks to be ready for the season.