Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. PSG: Messi to Haunt Former Club?
Inter Miami CF are seeking to upset the odds and book their place in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals on Sunday when they clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.
The Herons are significant underdogs for their meeting with the newly crowned European champions and will need to produce the perfect performance to reach the last eight. Still unbeaten in the tournament and having conquered Porto in the group stage, Inter Miami won’t be short on confidence despite the size of their upcoming task.
Javier Mascherano will rely on the star quality of his forward duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, while also requiring his defense to be rock solid to keep PSG’s exceptional forward line under wraps.
Here’s how Inter Miami could line up for the challenge.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. PSG (4-4-2)
GK: Oscar Ustari—The 38-year-old has been defiant in between the sticks, starting with an inspired performance against Al Ahly and subsequently producing two solid displays against Porto and Palmeiras.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—With Ian Fray an injury concern, Weigandt could retain his starting place at right back up against the outstanding Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. He must produced the performance of his life to deny the Georgian.
CB: Tomás Avilés—The defender performed admirably against Palmeiras having been drafted into the starting lineup. He will hope that Ousmane Dembélé is missing again for PSG.
CB: Maximiliano Falcón—Falcón has produced some impressive moments at the Club World Cup and will need to be on top of his game against PSG’s menacing attackers.
LB: Noah Allen—Jordi Alba could come into the starting lineup having recently returned from injury but Allen was solid against Palmeiras’ Estêvão Willian last time out and might be a more agile option up against Désiré Doué.
RM: Tadeo Allende—Allende was on the scoresheet against Palmeiras and proved a constant nuisance for the Brazilians. He will need to offer Weigandt plenty of defensive cover up against Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes.
CM: Federico Redondo—Redondo will be competing with Benjamin Cremaschi for a start but the Argentine seems to have the backing of his compatriot Mascherano.
CM: Sergio Busquets—PSG’s midfield is integral to their success and their central trio could expose Busquets’ aging legs. The 36-year-old must roll back the years and at least offer Inter Miami relief when the ball turns over.
LM: Telasco Segovia—Segovia has been a bright spark in the last two matches for the Herons, scoring against Porto and looking lively in the battle with Palmeiras. He’ll be keen to take advantage of Achraf Hakimi’s advanced positioning.
ST: Lionel Messi—If Inter Miami are to achieve the improbable, they need Messi to conjure his magic. The Argentine will be desperate to dazzle against his former employers with the world watching and his recent performances suggest that he could wow audiences.
ST: Luis Suárez—Suárez starred in the draw with Palmeiras, scoring and assisting as he shared the creative burden with his strike partner. He has four goals and two assists in five past meetings with PSG.
