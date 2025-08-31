Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Seattle Sounders: Messi, Herons Seek Second Leagues Cup Title
Some of the best moments in Inter Miami’s club history have come in Leagues Cup action, and they will hope to author more history when they visit Seattle Sounders FC in the 2025 final on Sunday night at Lumen Field.
Miami are seeking their third-ever trophy and second Leagues Cup after previously winning the 2023 edition in the first weeks after signing Lionel Messi as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain.
Two years later, they will face a Sounders side that has eight trophies in its history. Yet the Western conference team has not played in a final since winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup, a tournament both teams have now clinched spots for in 2026 by virtue of making the Leagues Cup final.
Here’s how Javier Mascherano could line up his squad for the all-important final.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Seattle Sounders FC
GK: Oscar Ustari—The veteran goalkeeper made three stops against Orlando City in the semifinal.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt—The former Boca Juniors defender looks to win the seventh trophy of his career, after winning the Supporters’ Shield with Miami following five titles with Boca Juniors.
CB: Gonzalo Luján—The 24-year-old completed each of his 41 attempted passes in the semifinal, the only player to play over 60 minutes and not miss a pass.
CB: Maxi Falcón—After a rocky start to the season, the Paraguayan defender has helped shore up the Miami backline.
LB: Jordi Alba—With 22 trophies in his career, Alba will hope to claim his third trophy with the Herons after playing a significant part in their Supporters’ Shield and Leagues Cup wins.
CDM: Rodrigo De Paul—The 2022 World Cup champion faced the Sounders at the FIFA Club World Cup as a member of Atlético Madrid.
CDM: Sergio Busquets—From starring with Spain and FC Barcelona, Busquets hopes to add yet another title to his impressive resume.
RW: Telasco Segovia—The Argentine winger scored in second-half stoppage time against Orlando City to secure the semifinal victory with a 3–1 scoreline.
AM: Lionel Messi—Despite dealing with injuries, Messi has been in fine form for Miami and will look to extend his world record trophy haul to 46 titles against the Sounders.
LW: Baltasar Rodríguez—It may not be his usual position, but Rodríguez played well against Orlando and scored a world-class goal against D.C. United in MLS action last weekend.
ST: Luis Suárez—With potential retirement looming, Suárez looks to secure the 22nd trophy of his career and will hope to build on his three goals from the tournament so far.