‘My Last’—Lionel Messi Makes Argentina World Cup Qualifier Admission
Inter Miami and Argentina captain Lionel Messi admitted that next week’s World Cup qualifier against Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental could very well be his final competitive international on home soil.
Messi turned 38 in June and although he continues to dazzle in MLS, even he cannot wriggle away from Father Time forever. The veteran forward has already twice retired from international soccer and repeatedly warned that the 2022 World Cup would be his last.
Winning the international jamboree in Qatar softened that firm stance. Surrounded by a glut of talented compatriots who are honored to just be sharing the pitch with a figure they grew up idolizing, Messi was convinced to carry on playing.
It remains to be seen if he will make it to the impending finals hosted across North America next summer, but the talented left footer appears to have ruled out the prospect of helping his nation wade through another qualifying campaign beyond 2026.
After scoring twice to send Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final on Wednesday, Messi was asked if Argentina’s clash with Venezuela next week would be his final World Cup qualifier in Buenos Aires. “Yes, it’s going to be special, a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier game,” he told Apple TV.
“I don’t know if there will be a friendly or more games afterward, but yes, it’s a very special match, and that’s why my family will be with me, my wife, my kids, my parents, my siblings, and also as many relatives as possible from my wife’s side and we’ll experience it that way. After that, like I said, I don’t know what will happen, but we’re going in with that mindset. Thank you.”
Argentina follow up the visit from Venezuela with a trip to Ecuador five days later. Regardless of the outcome of those fixtures, Messi’s nation are guaranteed to top South American qualifying.