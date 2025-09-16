SI

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Seattle Sounders: Leagues Cup Rematch Beckons

The Herons have won just one of their last four matches in all competitions.

Max Mallow

Lionel Messi looks to get the Herons back on track.
Lionel Messi looks to get the Herons back on track. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Inter Miami face a quick turnaround when they host the Seattle Sounders in midweek Major League Soccer action.

The Herons face a busy schedule as Decision Day looms given the need for rescheduled matches amid FIFA Club World Cup, Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup participation throughout this season. Inter Miami have played just 26 regular-season games at this point in the season while a good chunk of teams have already hit 30 in total.

To make matters worse, head coach Javier Mascherano continues to deal with a light squad given injuries and suspensions.

If Miami were to win their four games in hand, they would shoot up to the top of the Eastern Conference. Easier said than done, however, as they play eight games between Sept. 16 and Oct. 18. First up: a Leagues Cup final rematch against Seattle.

Luis Suárez continues to serve out his suspension for his role in a post-match scuffle while Tomás Avilés was sent off over the weekend against Charlotte.

Here’s how the Herons could line up vs. Seattle. 

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Seattle Sounders (4-4-2)

Miami vs. Seattl
Messi (center) and Rodrigo De Paul (right) look for a better performance against Seattle. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

GK: Oscar Ustari—The 38-year-old remains between the sticks looking to keep a clean sheet against a high-powered Seattle attack.

RB: Marcelo Weigandt—Weigandt came on as a second-half substitute last time out

CB: Gonzalo Luján—Luján returns to the starting lineup having made 20 appearances so far this MLS season.

CB: Maxi Falcón—The Uruguayan pairs Luján as he has often done this season.

LB: Noah Allen—Allen offers Jordi Alba a rest given the quick turnaround from their Saturday loss.

RM: Rodrigo De Paul—De Paul starts off the right flank operating in the same spaces he did against Charlotte. The Argentine needs to step up given the lack of available attackers.

CM: Sergio Busquets—The Barcelona legend has appeared in all but one MLS match this season maintaining a strong run of fitness and form.

CM: Yannick Bright—Bright gets another start in midfield next to Busquets.

LM: Telasco Segovia—Segovia, a Venezuela international, looks for his first MLS goal since July 19.

ST: Lionel MessiMessi looks to play catchup in the MLS Golden Boot chasing Sam Surridge for the award.

ST: Tadeo Allende—Allende starts up top once again as Luis Suárez serves his suspension.

Inter Miami predicted lineup
A look at how Miami could line up against Seattle. / FotMob

