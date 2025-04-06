Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs Toronto FC: Will Lionel Messi Play?
After a disappointing loss in Concacaf Champions Cup action midweek against LAFC, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF will look to bounce back to winning form when they take on Canada's Toronto FC on Sunday.
Given their bye week on the international break, the undefeated Herons have played one match fewer than other Eastern Conference teams. They sit second in the table, trailing Columbus Crew SC by 15 points. However, a win would bring Inter Miami into the top spot with 13 points (with a game in hand).
A win would also put Miami atop the MLS Supporters' Shield standings, with first-place currently held by Vancouver Whitecaps FC on 16 points.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Sunday's match will see the two most expensive MLS roster builds battle against each other, as well as the two highest-paid players with Messi's $20.45 million per season topping the charts, ahead of Lorenzo Insigne's $15.4 million. Sergio Busquets is third on the list, making $8.77 million per season.
Doubt remains around whether Messi and Miami's veteran superstars will play many minutes however. Head coach Javier Mascherano could opt to rest players, given the addded importance of overturning a 1–0 deficit against LAFC in the Champions Cup.
Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm ET on Sunday. Here is how the Herons could line up.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Toronto FC (4-2-3-1)
GK: Oscar Ustari - The veteran goalkeeper will look to rebound from a poor goal allowed against LAFC.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt - The former Boca Juniors defender has been dealing with a hamstring injury
CB: Gonzalo Lujan - The defender has started three of his four apperances in MLS this season.
CB: Tomas Aviles - After a red card against New York City FC on opening weekend, the young center back has been a top defender in MLS.
LB: Jordi Alba - Despite his age, the former FC Barcelona man plays big minutes for Inter Miami.
CDM: Sergio Busquets - Mascherano may manage Messi's minutes, but he relies heavily on the other aging former FC Barcelona star.
CDM: Federico Redondo - The Argentine has been threatening in MLS play but has yet to have a goal contribution.
RM: Fafa Picault – The Haiti international has been electrfying since returning from an early season injury.
CM: Benjamin Cremaschi – The American youth international has two assists in five MLS regular-season games in 2025.
LM: Robert Taylor - The Finnish forward scored against Philadelphia last weekend
ST: Luis Suárez - No rest for the veteran striker who has one goal and four assists in MLS in 2025.