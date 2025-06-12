Inter Miami Release Ocean-Inspired Third Kit for Club World Cup
Inter Miami are set to debut a stylish third kit at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
The Herons unveiled their highly-anticipated “Riptide” kit ahead of this summer’s newly expanded tournament. The jersey is primarily Miami blue with pink and white accents, sponsored by adidas and Royal Caribbean.
The new kit is an ode to the powerful, fearless nature of both the ocean and Inter Miami. It also embodies the Herons’ dynamic play style, led by eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
The tagline of the third kit is, “We don’t follow waves. We create them.”
The ocean-inspired kit is part of a larger collection that features matching shoes, shirts, shorts and even a varsity jacket. All items are now available for purchase.
The Herons are hoping to embody the ocean’s unstoppable force at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup. Inter Miami are in pursuit of their first piece of silverware under Javier Mascherano and a substantial cut of the competition’s record $1 billion prize pool.
Although the MLS side will have the tough task of contending with the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-German and Manchester City, it still has the potential of making an underdog run in the United States this summer. With Barcelona legends Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets leading the way, Inter Miami are more than capable of making a statement.
As the host nation, the Herons kick off the tournament on Saturday, June 14, against Egyptian side Al Ahly.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.