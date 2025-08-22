Inter Miami Sign Argentina U-20 Talent to Bolster Attack for MLS Cup Run
Inter Miami announced the signing of Mateo Silvetti from Newell’s Old Boys on Friday, signing the Argentine to a long-term contract.
Silvetti signed with the Herons through the 2029 Major League Soccer season with an option to extend an additional year.
Silvetti, 19 years old, rose to prominence with Newell’s Old Boys, coming through their academy. He has made 37 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and providing two assists. Silvetti has also represented the Argentina U-20 national team after earning his debut in 2024. Javier Mascherano, now leading Inter Miami, coached Silvetti in his three appearances for the U-20 side.
Silvetti “joins the club as part of MLS’ U-22 initiative pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. The transaction was completed prior to the close of MLS’ secondary transfer window,” Inter Miami said in the announcement.
Part of what made the 19-year-old a target for Inter Miami is his versatility across the attacking line. He primarily was used as a right winger, though he can play on the opposite side or even centrally which should give Miami much-needed depth heading into the final stretch of the season.
Tadeo Allende has struggled at points this season, so Silvetti gives Mascherano a young, exciting option that he has coached before to switch things up on the right. More importantly, given his ability to play in multiple positions, Silvetti could provide cover for Lionel Messi given the latter has missed time recently through injury. Keeping Messi fit, and Luis Suárez in top form at that, is imperative to challenging for silverware this season.
The Herons are currently fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference, though they hold three games in hand over their competition given fixture realignment amid FIFA Club World Cup participation. If Miami were to win all three games in hand, they would usurp the top spot from FC Cincinnati and take the lead in the Supporters’ Shield race as well—an honor they are looking to defend after a record-setting season last year.
Though, their season came to an abrupt end in the MLS Cup Playoffs, losing to Atlanta United in the first round. Inter Miami hope adding Silvetti gives them an extra edge down the stretch alongside adding Rodrigo De Paul earlier this summer.
After defeating Tigres UANL to advance to the Leagues Cup semifinals, the Herons are back in MLS action on Saturday taking on D.C. United.