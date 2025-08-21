Mateo Silvetti: Who is Inter Miami’s MLS Transfer Window Target?
The MLS summer transfer window is drawing to a close and Inter Miami are still working on bringing more reinforcements to help in the quest to win the club’s first MLS Cup.
One of those players is 19-year-old Argentinian Mateo Silvetti. According to Fabrizio Romano, Miami are close to reaching an agreement to sign the Newell’s Old Boys young gem.
On the eve of Miami’s Leagues Cup quarterfinals clash vs. Tigres, Javier Mascherano admitted the club are working on the transfer of center back Gonzalo Piovi, but also revealed that the Herons are looking for another attacking reinforcement. Enter, Silvetti.
Silvetti is often deployed as a right winger, but one of the best attributes he’s shown in his young career is his versatility. He’s played all over for Newell’s, on either wing and even sometimes as a second striker or No. 10.
He’s an energetic attacker that’s always looking to take on and beat his man. He’s right footed, but very capable with his weaker left-foot, as was showcased this season with two almost identical curling goals from the edge of the box on opposite sides of the pitch.
Silvetti’s initial burst of speed and quick change of direction make him a nightmare for defenders. He might be a raw talent and his decision-making should improve with age, but there’s clear signs that he could blossom into a solid player.
Since making his professional debut last summer, Silvetti has featured 37 times for Newell’s, scoring six goals and assisting another two.
It shouldn’t be a surprise that Mascherano wants to bring Silvetti to Miami. In Sept. 2024, while working as Argentina U-20 manager, Mascherano gave Silvetti his first call-up and gave him a chance to wear the Albiceleste shirt for the first time.
If the talented teenager does make the move to MLS, he could potentially slot-in on the right wing, replacing the currently struggling Tadeo Allende. Silvetti would be joining Lionel Messi, another former Newell’s academy player, in the heart of Miami’s attack.