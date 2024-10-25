Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United: MLS Round One Preview, Predictions, Team News
Inter Miami square off against Atlanta United in the Eastern Conference Round One MLS Cup Playoffs in the first game of a best-of-three series.
The Herons broke the MLS single-season points record after their 6–2 comeback win against New England Revolution on the final day of the regular season. Lionel Messi scored his first MLS hat trick as Miami reached 74 points after already clinching the Supporters' Shield.
Atlanta, on the other hand, barely scraped by in the Eastern Conference Wild Card match to deny CF Montréal a comeback win at home. Atlanta was up 2–0 in the first half but the Canadian outfit leveled the score through a Josef Martínez penalty kick near stoppage time. Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan came up huge to save a penalty during the shootout to propel the Five Stripes to the next round.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United in the playoffs.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United Kick-off?
- Location: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, United States
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Friday, Oct. 25
- Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Inter Miami: 2 wins
- Atlanta United: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
Last meeting: Atlanta United 2–2 Inter Miami (Sept. 18, 2024) – MLS
Current Form (All Competitions)
Inter Miami
Atlanta United
Inter Miami 6–2 New England Revolution: Oct. 19, 2024
CF Montréal 2–2 Atlanta United (4–5 on penalties): Oct. 22, 2024
Toronto FC 0–1 Inter Miami: Oct. 5, 2024
Orlando City 1–2 Atlanta United: Oct. 19, 2024
Columbus Crew 2–3 Inter Miami: Oct. 2, 2024
Atlanta United 2–1 New York Red Bulls: Oct. 5, 2024
Inter Miami 1–1 Charlotte FC: Sept. 28, 2024
Atlanta United 1–2 CF Montréal: Oct. 2, 2024
NYCFC 1–1 Inter Miami: Sept. 21, 2024
Philadelphia Union 1–1 Atlanta United: Sept. 28, 2024
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Canada
Apple TV+
Inter Miami Team News
Martino is still without the likes of Facundo Farías and Nicolás Freire as the duo suffered long-term knee injuries earlier on in the year. David Ruiz and Oscar Ustari are both recovering from hamstring injuries and could return by mid-November should the Herons progress in the playoffs.
Matías Rojas is also unavailable due to an ankle injury. The Paraguayan could make a return in November.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Atlanta United
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Atlanta United (4-3-3): Callender; Weigandt, Avilés, Martínez, Alba; Busquets, Redondo, Gressel, Messi, Suárez, Gómez.
Atlanta United Team News
Edwin Mosquera and backup goalkeeper Quentin Westberg were both unavailable to play against Montréal with respective knee and head injuries. Both players will miss Game One against Miami. Mosquera is unlikely to feature again in 2024 while Westberg could be named to the bench if Atlanta advances in the postseason.
Atlanta United Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
Atlanta United Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-2-3-1): Guzan; Hernández, Gregersen, Williams, Amador; Slisz, Fortune; Lennon, Miranchuk, Lobjanidze; Ríos.
Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United Score Prediction
Atlanta was the last team to beat Miami at Chase Stadium back in late May winning 3–1 with Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis in the squad. However, both of those players have since left the club as Atlanta is a completely different team under interim boss Rob Valentino.
The 3–1 scoreline will return but it will be in favor of the Herons this time around as Martino's team gets their first win against Atlanta since July 2023. Atlanta will open the scoring early on through Saba Lobjanidze but Miami will rebound with a flurry of goals to seal the win in Game One.
Prediction: Inter Miami 3–1 Atlanta United