Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami CF got back on track midweek with a 4–2 win against CF Montréal, and will look to string back-to-back wins together when they take on Columbus Crew SC on Saturday.
While an MLS match, the contest pits the two most recent Leagues Cup champions against each other with Miami winning in 2023 and Columbus in 2024. At the same time, head coach Wilfried Nancy’s Crew have been one of the premier teams in MLS and will provide a strong challenge for Miami.
Miami enter the match sixth in the Eastern Conference, but with some recent confidence. Not only did they manage to get back to winning ways against Montréal, but they also got braces from Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez who had struggled in recent games.
It marks Suárez’s third and fourth goals of the season, while Messi became the first Inter Miami player to put up 50 goal contributions in regular season play, also finding the back of the net in consecutive games.
Columbus, meanwhile, are looking to return to form after losing to Charlotte FC 3–2 last weekend, and picking up only a point in a 2–2 draw with Nashville SC on Wednesday.
Earlier in the year, Miami defeated Columbus 1–0 in Cleveland, Ohio, despite the Crew having more chances in that game.
Here’s everything you need to know for one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew Kick-Off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Saturday, May 31
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew Head-to-Head record (Last Five Games)
- Inter Miami: 2 wins
- Columbus: 1 win
- Draws: 2
- Last Meeting: Columbus Crew 0–1 Inter Miami (April 19, 2025)
Current Form (all competitions)
Inter Miami
Columbus Crew
Inter Miami 4–2 CF Montréal - 5/28/2025
Columbus Crew 2–2 Nashville SC - 5/28/2025
Philadelphia Union 3–3 Inter Miami - 5/24/2025
Charlotte FC 3–2 Columbus Crew SC - 5/24/2025
Inter Miami 0–3 Orlando City - 5/17/2025
Columbus Crew 1–1 FC Cincinnati - 5/17/2025
San Jose Earthquakes 3–3 Inter Miami - 5/14/2025
Columbus Crew 1–1 CF Montréal - 5/14/2025
Minnesota United 4-1 Inter Miami - 5/10/2025
Philadelphia Union 2–2 - 5/10/2025
How to watch Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Worldwide
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami Team News
Inter Miami will hope their form is on the consistent upswing over the next few weeks in MLS play, as they ramp up for the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins with a match against Egypt’s Al-Ahly on June 14.
Although a win over Montreal was a good boost, it came against a team struggling to find their footing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table. Columbus offer a much more significant challenge, and are a team that will want to take three points.
Last weekend, Miami demonstrated that they can compete with the best in the conference, mustering a late comeback to tie 3–3 with the Philadelphia Union, playing with a level of intensity that they hope to bring against the Crew.
Despite Miami’s defensive struggles, they re-signed goalkeeper Oscar Ustari this week, becoming the latest veteran to ink an extension after Jordi Alba signed through the 2027 MLS season earlier in the month.
Injuries, however, continue to ravage potential key players. The Herons will miss Jordi Alba and Yannick Bright after they picked up a hamstring injury against Montreal and Philadelphia, while Baltasar Rodriguez, David Ruiz and Gonzalo Lujan also remain out.
With a win, Miami could move as high as third in the Eastern Conference, should other results fall in their favor.
Inter Miami predicted lineup vs. Columbus Crew (4-4-2): Ustari; Fray, Aviles, Falcon, Allen; Cremaschi, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suárez
Columbus Crew SC
Columbus Crew SC sit just two points in front of Miami in the table, and look to return to winning ways after four draws and a loss in their last five matches. At the same time, they will be hopeful for a result, given their previous performance against Miami.
In that previous matchup, Columbus outshot Miami 16-7 and had far greater opportunities, posting 2.94 xG to Miami’s .86.
Led by an attacking trio of Daniel Gazdag, Diego Rossi and one of Jacen Russell-Rowe or Ibrahim Aliyu, the Crew have an attack that should strike concern into Miami’s defense, especially with Rossi posting three goals and eight assists this season.
Additionally, the Crew will continue to rely on midfielders Max Arfsten and Darlington Nagbe, two key pieces in their setup. The former has recently been linked with moves overseas and is set to play for the U.S. men’s national team at the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup.
Although the Crew’s attack has scored 26 goals, their defense has been astute, conceding just 19 goals, which ranks third in the conference. Yet, they have not kept a clean sheet in 11 matches.
The Crew will have to turn to backup goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen in net, with USMNT goalkeeper and first-choice option Patrick Schulte sidelined with an injury. Meanwhile, wing-back Mohamed Farsi and centerbacks Rudi Camacho and Sean Zawadzki are also dealing with ailments.
Columbus Crew predicted lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-3-2-1): Hagen; Moreira, Cheberko, Amundsen; Herrera, Chambost, Nagbe, Arfsten; Rossi, Gazdag; Aliyu
Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew Score Prediction
Finally playing with some confidence, Inter Miami will hope to link back-to-back wins for the first time since March. With Suárez finding his finishing touch up top and Messi continuing his stellar play, they should have no issues finding some goals against a Schulte-less Columbus.
Yet, any result for Miami would have to come with an improvement in their defense, which won't have a consistent member in Lujan, to shut down the Crew's experienced attackers.
Prediction: Inter Miami 2–2 Columbus Crew SC