Inter Miami vs. LAFC: Preview, Predictions, Team News
Inter Miami host LAFC in the return leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal tie at Chase Stadium on Wednesday, Apr. 8.
A Nathan Ordaz goal in the 57th minute was the difference maker between these two sides in the first leg. Inter Miami couldn't break down LAFC's defense and find an important away goal. The result was Inter Miami's first loss of the 2025 season.
The Herons must be up for it defensively given how important away goals are in the competition. Lionel Messi is expected to play a part in the game after starting back-to-back games following conversations around managing his minutes earlier in the season.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff on Wednesday night.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
What time does Inter Miami vs LAFC kick-off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, April 9
- Kick-off Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs LAFC record (last five games)
- Inter Miami: 1 win
- LAFC: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
Last meeting: LAFC 1–0 Inter Miami (Apr. 2, 2024) - Concacaf Champions Cup
Current Form (all competitions)
Inter Miami
LAFC
Inter Miami 1–1 Toronto 4/6/25
Houston Dynamo 1–0 LAFC - 4/6/2025
LAFC 1–0 Inter Miami - 4/2/2025
LAFC 1–0 Inter Miami - 4/2/2025
Inter Miami 2–1 Philadelphia Union - 3/29/2025
San Diego FC 3–2 LAFC - 3/30/2025
Atlanta United 1-2 Inter Miami - 3/16/2025
Sporting KC 0–2 LAFC - 3/22/2025
Cavalier 0-2 Inter Miami - 3/13/2025
LAFC 0–1 Austin FC - 3/15/2025
How to watch Inter Miami vs. LAFC
Country
Channels
USA
Fox Sports, ViX
Canada
One Soccer
Mexico
Tubi
Rest of the World
Concacaf GO, YouTube
Inter Miami team news
Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano should field a similar lineup to the one that played against Toronto FC on the weekend. Drake Callender could be given his first start in goal in this season's Champions Cup as well.
Question marks arose around Mascherano's team selection against Toronto given the quick turnaround for the second leg. Messi completed the full 90 and should be in line to start again given the aggregate score.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs Toronto FC (4-4-2): Callender; Lujan, Aviles, Weigandt, Alba; Busquets, Redondo, Taylor, Picault; Messi, Suárez
LAFC team news
Steve Cherundolo will likely name an unchanged lineup given how well they performed in the first leg. Given Olivier Giroud's struggles so far this season, Ordaz gets the nod up top. Hugo Lloris will need to keep Inter Miami's star attackers off the scoresheet early to prevent having to chase a goal late in the tie.
LAFC Predicted Lineup vs Inter Miami (4-3-3): Lloris; Hollingshead, Segura, Long, Palencia; Delgado, Jesus, Tillman; Bouanga, Ordaz, Under
Inter Miami vs. LAFC Score Prediction
Inter Miami are the favorites despite the aggregate score. They have more than enough talent and the early track record this season to get the job done. Messi and Suarez should be looking to level the score early and put the pressure on.
But, failing to score a goal in the first leg could prove fatal. Any goal LAFC scores will eliminate the potential of extra time. As such, despite Miami's ability to level or take the lead on aggregate early, LAFC score a crucial away goal to book their spot in the semifinals.
Prediction: Inter Miami 2–1 LAFC (LAFC advances on away goals)