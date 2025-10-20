Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC: Confirmed Date, Kickoff Time of MLS Cup Playoff Bout
With redemption on the mind, Inter Miami will kick off their MLS Cup playoff run against Nashville SC in a Round One best-of-three series, beginning on Friday, Oct. 24.
Less than 24 hours after the conclusion of another dramatic Decision Day, MLS confirmed the full slate of Wild Card and Round One playoff fixtures unfolding over the course of the next few weeks.
The Herons will close out October with Game 1 against Nashville SC. The all-important fixture, taking place at Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium, will kick off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Both Inter Miami and Nashville SC have six days to prepare for the postseason clash. Then, they will get a week-long break before Game 2 unfolds at GEODIS Park on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.
A potential Game 3 kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 8. The match will be back in Miami—as Messi’s side are the higher seed—but does not have a scheduled time yet.
Inter Miami Hope to Extend Winning Streak Against Nashville SC
Although Inter Miami finished third in the Eastern Conference standings, they will be confident against their Round One opponent in Nashville SC. The Herons just claimed a lopsided 5–2 victory over B.J. Callaghan’s side on Decision Day.
In fact, the South Florida-based outfit have won their last five matches across all competitions against Nashville SC dating back through the 2024 season. The last time Nashville SC got the better of Inter Miami was back in May 2023, when they managed a 2–1 victory at home.
With the failure of last season’s Round One exit still looming, Javier Mascherano’s men will be eager to put in a better effort this time around. Inter Miami have never won a playoff series, let alone an MLS Cup.
The added pressure of sending Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, who are set to retire at the end of the season, out as winners will only fuel the Herons in their quest for MLS glory.