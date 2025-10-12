Lionel Messi, David Beckham Pay Tribute to ‘Incredible’ Jordi Alba
Jordi Alba couldn’t have planned a better performance on a night where Inter Miami paid tribute to his legendary career as he approaches his final few weeks in professional soccer.
After announcing a shock retirement midweek, Alba picked up a goal and an assist, and linked up twice with Lionel Messi as Miami thrashed Atlanta United 4–0 in their final home match of the 2025 MLS regular season.
Despite signing a contract through 2027 in May, Alba had a change of heart and will hang up his boots alongside longtime FC Barcelona, Inter Miami and Spain teammate Sergio Busquets at the end of the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Following Saturday’s victory, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas presented Alba with a framed jersey and an emotional tribute ceremony, which featured several of his longtime teammates from around the world in a tribute video.
“I’ve been very proud to have you wearing the pink jersey for Miami,” said Miami co-owner David Beckham. “The memories of you playing for our club, our city, is very special. You’ve had an incredible career.”
Additionally, longtime Barcelona and Spain teammate Andrés Iniesta also paid tribute, saying: “Huge congratulations on an extraordinary career, so many years giving it your all and so many unforgettable moments.”
Throughout his career, Alba has won 22 trophies at the club level, and he aims to cap off his time on the pitch with an MLS Cup in Miami.
This season, the 36-year-old has six goals and 14 assists, bringing his career as one of the world’s best full backs to 51 goals and 135 assists in 700 games at the club level.
“It has been an honor to share all these years with you, on and off the pitch, through the good times and the tough ones,” said Lionel Messi. “A big hug, see you soon.”
Luis Suárez added: “Jordi, my brother, congratulations on the amazing career you’ve had, you’re leaving a huge legacy as one of the greatest left backs in football history.”
Miami will close the regular season on Oct. 18 against Nashville SC, aiming to secure second place in the Eastern Conference. This would give them a significant advantage for potential home matches in their pursuit of a long playoff run.