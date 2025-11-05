Luis Suarez Handed Shock Ban for Inter Miami Must-Win Game 3
Luis Suárez has been suspended for Inter Miami’s all-important Game 3 clash with Nashville SC for an off-ball incident at GEODIS Park last Saturday night.
The Uruguayan had a frustrating outing in Game 2, which ended in a 2–1 defeat for the Herons. Suárez created zero chances, managed one shot on target and saw his other hit the woodwork in the first half.
Tensions boiled over for the striker in the 71st minute. Suárez kicked out at Nashville’s Andy Najar, sending the defender to the ground in pain. No foul was called in the moment and no card was issued for the incident.
Except four days after the match, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has stepped in to punish Suárez for his conduct. The league confirmed the No. 9 has been fined and suspended for Game 3 for “violent conduct,” leaving Inter Miami without their most dangerous goalscorer for the all-or-nothing match.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has the authority to fine or suspend players after a match in numerous situations, including when it deems an incident a clear and obvious red card that the referee failed to issue during the game.
Inter Miami tried to appeal the decision, but saw their request denied.
The ban for Suárez is his second this season. The 38-year-old was previously handed a three-game suspension for spitting on a Seattle Sounders staff member following Inter Miami’s defeat in the Leagues Cup final.
Inter Miami Face Playoff Elimination Without Suárez
With their MLS Cup Playoff hopes on the line, the Herons will be unable to call on Suárez come Saturday night at Chase Stadium. Javier Mascherano now must decide who gets the nod in his place in the win-or-go-home Game 3.
The good news for the Argentine boss is he can play Lionel Messi as a false nine. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner led Inter Miami’s line while Suárez was suspended earlier in the season and registered five goal contributions across those three games.
Mascherano can also deploy a 4-4-2, with Messi and Tadeo Allende up top. The latter, though, struggled to produce in Game 2.
The pressure will be on Mascherano and Messi to deliver in Game 3, or else the Herons will suffer back-to-back Round One exits after winning Game 1 both in 2024 and 2025.