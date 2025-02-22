Inter Miami vs. New York City FC Predicted Lineups: MLS
Inter Miami CF come into their opening match of the MLS season with the weight of last season’s disappointment and a new head coach, while the visiting New York City FC also enter with a new manager on the touchline.
Neither team has been off exceptionally long, but they return to MLS competition on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale to kick off their 2025 MLS seasons. Both clubs will square off at Chase Stadium with dreams of a December MLS Cup in the back of their minds.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
Despite crashing out of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs against Atlanta United, Miami were by far the best team through the regular season. With 22 wins in 34 matches, they hit 74 points to set a new single-season MLS points record, all while missing Lionel Messi for over a third of the season.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
At home, Miami were stellar as well, winning 11 times, more than any other Eastern Conference side. While things will be different with Javier Mascherano as head coach, they’ll look to maintain that dominance in a busy year featuring MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup and Club World Cup fixtures.
The Herons come into Saturday off a 1–0 first leg win over Sporting Kansas City in the Champions Cup.
New York also enter the 2025 season with a new look, as Pascal Jensen takes over for Nick Cushing in the manager's chair, hoping to bring NYCFC back to the heights of their 2021 MLS Cup. NYCFC won just four road games in 2024 and have not won their season-opening match since 2018.
Here’s how both sides could line up on Saturday.
Inter Miami CF Predited Lineup vs. NYCFC (4-1-2-3)
GK: Oscar Ustari—Ustari remains Inter Miami’s backup, but Drake Callender’s lingering injury saw the 38-year-old Argentine get the start in the Champions Cup and that is likely for Saturday.
LB: Jordi Alba—The Barcelona legend missed the Champions Cup first leg due to suspension but will return for the MLS opener.
CB: David Martínez—The Paraguay international defender looks set to make his MLS debut on loan from River Plate.
CB: Tomas Aviles—21 is still incredibly young for a center back, but the U-22 Initiative signing already has an MLS season under his belt, playing 27 games in 2024.
RB: Gonzalo Lujan—Lujan played under Mascherano at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and will likely grow into his role on the job with Miami.
CDM: Sergio Busquets—One of the greatest holding midfielders of a generation, Busquets made 67 of his 79 attempted passes against SKC in the Champions Cup.
CM: Telasco Segovia—Set for his MLS debut, the Venezuelan midfielder was a key part of his national team at Copa América 2024.
CM: Federico Redondo—A standout U-22 Initiative player, Redondo will look for more of a starting role after starting 14 games in 2024.
LW: Tadeo Allende—The Argentine midfielder scored in Miami’s final preseason game, a 2–2 draw with Orlando City SC.
RW: Lionel Messi—After scoring a perfect goal in sub-zero temperatures in Kansas City, Messi will be pleased to be back in the warmth of Miami.
ST: Luis Suárez—Suárez scored 20 goals last season, but missed out on the Golden Boot. Can he top league scoring in 2025?
New York City FC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami CF (4-2-1-3)
GK: Matt Freese—Finishing second in 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year voting, Freese will hope to remain elite in 2025. He prevented the second-most goals (8.9) in MLS.
LB: Kevin O'Toole—He missed several preseason matches, but could be in contention to start on Saturday.
CB: Birk Risa—A 27-year-old Norwegian center back, Risa started 25 games for NYCFC in 2024.
CB: Strahinja Tanasijević—Joining ahead of the 2024 season, Tanasijević will look for a more consistent role under Jansen, playing just 992 minutes last year.
RB: Mitja Ilenic—Signed ahead of the 2023 season, Ilenic enters his third MLS campaign at 20 years old.
CDM: Keaton Parks—Formerly of Benfica, the American midfielder has started 30 games in each of the last two seasons for NYCFC.
CDM: Andrés Perea—Acquired from Philadelphia ahead of 2024, Perea will battle Justin Haack for starting roles in defensive midfield this season.
CAM: Santiago Rodriguez—He proved to be NYCFC’s core piece last season, creating a team-high 85 scoring chances.
LW: Agustín Ojeda—The former Racing Club starlet is a year older and already played 22 games as a teenager in 2024.
RW: Hannes Wolf—Wolf recorded five goals and six assists in 2024, a total he’ll look to beat in 2025.
ST: Alonso Martinez—Amid transfer rumors, Martinez will start 2025 with NYCFC after scoring 16 goals in 2024.