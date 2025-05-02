Inter Miami vs. New York Red Bulls: Preview, Predictions, Lineups
Inter Miami CF will look to bounce back to winning form on Saturday afternoon when they take on the New York Red Bulls on Matchday 11 of the 2025 MLS season.
It's been a tough week for Lionel Messi and the Herons. They crashed out of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals with 2–0 and 3–1 losses to the Vancouver Whitecaps and gave up a 3–1 lead in an eventual 4–3 loss to struggling Western Conference side FC Dallas.
This weekend, they are back on the pitch at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, and look to return to the win column, and refocus their efforts on defending the MLS Supporters' Shield title, while aiming to win the 2025 MLS Cup in the fall.
After playing all the key starting players for 90 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Vancouver, expect some slight rotation for head coach Javier Mascherano's side, as they kick off a much lighter May schedule, after a packed April.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's clash with the Red Bulls.
What time does Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls kick-off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Saturday, May 3
- Kick-off Time: 7:30pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls head-to-head record (last 5 games)
- Inter Miami: 2 wins
- New York Red Bulls: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
Current Form (all competitions)
Inter Miami
New York Red Bulls
Inter Miami 1-3 Vancouver Whitecaps - 4/30/2025
New York Red Bulls 1–0 CF Montréal - 4/26/2025
Inter Miami 3-4 FC Dallas - 4/27/2025
New York Red Bulls 1–2 D.C. United - 4/19/2025
Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 Inter Miami - 4/24/2025
Orlando City SC 0–0 New York Red Bulls - 4/12/2025
Inter Miami 0–2 Vancouver Whitecaps - 4/24/2025
New York Red Bulls 2–1 Chicago Fire FC - 4/05/2025
Chicago Fire FC 0–0 Inter Miami - 4/13/2025
New England Revolution 2–1 New York Red Bulls - 3/29/2025
How to watch Inter Miami vs. New York Red Bulls
Country
Channel
USA and Worldwide
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami CF Team News
Inter Miami CF are looking to keep pace with the teams atop the MLS Eastern Conference against the Red Bulls, but will likely be faced with some intriguing squad decisions, given the amount of soccer they have played through the last few weeks.
If last week's loss to FC Dallas gave any indication, there could be several changes, in addition to limited minutes for the superstar foursome of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez.
Most notably, right back Ian Fray, midfielder Yannick Bright and striker Allen Obando all stood out against Dallas and played limited or no minutes against Vancouver, putting them in prime position to start. Obando, in particular, could offer more speed and mobility up top, compared to Suárez, and scored in his first start for the Herons against Dallas.
The next few weeks will be critical Mascherano, who has not gotten the results Miami expects, after their record-setting 2024 campaign. While his job is likely safe, given his connection to the team's superstars, demands will be high to get atop the table as soon as possible.
Heading into the match, Miami sit fifth in the Eastern Conference on 18 points, having played one game less than all teams above them. FC Cincinnati leads the conference on 22 points.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-4-2): Ustari; Lujan, Allen, Falcon, Fray; Picault, Redondo, Bright, Cremaschi; Messi, Obando
New York Red Bulls Team News
The New York Red Bulls have had little issue dealing with Inter Miami since the Messi project began in 2023, and they will once again hope to claim all three points on the road, despite a heavily injured roster.
However, despite likely missing Daniel Edelman, Dylan Nealis, Roald Mitchell, Lewis Morgan, and Marcelo Morales, head coach Sandro Schwarz's team has showcased their depth throughout the season.
While the team has not lived up to their status as reigning Eastern Conference champions and MLS Cup finalists, they have found form recently and come off a 1–0 victory over CF Montréal, powered by Noah Eile's first MLS goal.
The 21-year-old Swede has quickly become a key part of the Red Bulls' setup in the last two years, and has developed into one of the best young players in MLS, setting himself up for a potential move in the coming years.
While their defense has excelled with just nine goals conceded, they have also been coming into form in the attack, led by Emil Forsberg and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who has netted four goals in his last seven matches after a slow start.
New York Red Bulls Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-5-1): Coronel; Duncan, Nealis, Elie, Valencia; Carballo, Stroud; Harper, Forsberg, Carmona; Choupo-Moting
Inter Miami vs. New York Red Bulls Score Prediction
New York come to Miami with a full week of rest and preparation, and will take on a desperate Herons side looking to regain their form and confidence. Miami should be able to score given their attacking talent, but the Red Bulls' stingy approach should keep this a low-scoring affair.
Prediction: Inter Miami CF 1–1 New York Red Bulls