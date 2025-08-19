Inter Miami vs. Tigres: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The knockout rounds of the 2025 Leagues Cup get underway with a mouthwatering clash between Inter Miami and Tigres.
Miami made light-work of LA Galaxy this past weekend and could now surge to the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings if they win their three games in hand. Javier Mascherano’s side are rounding into form as the season reaches its climax.
Tigres have had a very strong start to the term. Three convincing victories to begin the Liga MX Apertura 2025 season and qualifying to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals were solid feats. However, Guido Pizarro’s team stumbled over the weekend against Club América and will be eager to bounce back against the Herons.
Very little separates these two sides. Miami and Tigres boast two of the strongest rosters in North American soccer, making this the highlight fixture of the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to this MLS vs. Liga MX fixture.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. Tigres Kick-Off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Kick-Off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs. Tigres Head-to-Head record
- Only Meeting: Tigres 2–1 Inter Miami (Aug. 3, 2024) - 2024 Leagues Cup Group Stage
Current Form (All Competitions)
Inter Miami
Tigres
Inter Miami 3–1 LA Galaxy - 8/16/25
Tigres 1–3 Club América - 8/16(25
Orlando City SC 4–1 Inter Miami - 8/10/25
Tigres 7–0 Puebla - 8/10/25
Inter Miami 3–1 Pumas - 8/6/25
Tigres 1–2 LAFC - 8/5/25
Inter Miami 2–2 Necaxa (5–4 Pens) - 8/2/25
Tigres 2–1 San Diego FC - 8/1/25
Inter Miami 2–1 Atlas - 7/30/25
Tigres 4–1 Houston Dynamo - 7/29/25
How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Tigres on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States and Rest of the World
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami Team News
Miami returned to winning ways after a disappointing performance in the Florida derby vs. Orlando City, dispatching the reigning MLS Cup holders 3–1 over the weekend in Lionel Messi’s return from injury.
Messi didn’t waste any time and had two goal involvements in 45 minutes. Additionally, Luis Suárez ended a two-month scoreless drought in MLS and Jordi Alba also scored in what was a vintage performance from the former Barcelona stars.
Rodrigo De Paul is back to full training after getting his work visa situation sorted. With Messi and De Paul back in the fold, they’ll both likely feature from the start, replacing Fafa Picault and Benjamin Cremaschi.
Óscar Ustari also returned from injury and has started between the sticks the last two games. With the Argentine goalkeeper’s return, Mascherano can now field his strongest lineup against Tigres.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Tigres
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Tigres (4-2-3-1): Ustari; Weigandt, Luján, Falcón, Alba; Busquets, De Paul; Allende, Messi, Segovia; Suárez
Tigres Team News
In Pizarro’s first full season as a manager, Tigres have shown considerable improvement to how they looked during the first semester of 2025.
Despite falling to Club América over the weekend, Los Felinos have been one of the best teams in Mexico since the season started. Much of their success is due to a bold yet stellar midfield partnership between Juan Brunetta and Fernando Gorriarán.
The two former Santos Laguna players played as attacking midfielders for most of their careers. However, Pizarro has opted to deploy them in the base of midfield, making them deep-lying playmakers who command attacks, trusting them and especially the defenders behind them to also offer solidity.
Up front, 2022 World Cup champion Ángel Correa has adapted seamlessly to his new team, already bagging two braces in the Leagues Cup which merited a preliminary return to Argentina’s national team. Nicolás Ibáñez and Diego Lainez, after a couple of lackluster campaigns, look back to their best and Tigres’s attack looks formidable.
Tigres Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
Tigres Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-2-3-1): Guzmán; Aquino, Rômulo, Sánchez Purata, Garza; Gorriarán, Brunetta; Lainez, Correa, Herrera; Ibáñez
Inter Miami vs. Tigres Score Prediction
Both teams prioritize attacking over defending which could contribute to an exciting, open match with plenty of scoring opportunities.
Miami has the star-power up front to break down Tigres. However, the Herons have been susceptible to counter attacks all tournament, but having faced lower-quality opposition, they’ve been able to remain unscathed for the most part.
If Miami continues to routinely be caught out in transition, then Tigres has more than enough quality up front to make them pay.
It’ll be a back and forth, thrilling quarterfinals matchup. In the end, the MLS side will move on to the semifinals.
Prediction: Inter Miami 3–2 Tigres