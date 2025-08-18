SI

Argentina 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Squad Confirmed for September: Messi Missing Key Midfielder

Lionel Messi, Alexis Mac Allister and Franco Mastantuono are among those selected.

Max Mallow

Argentina close out their World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador.
Argentina close out their World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador. / Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

The Argentina national team returns in September for their two final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier games taking on Venezuela and Ecuador.

Lionel Scaloni named a strong side featuring new Inter Miami duo, Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister and freshly appointed Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero among other stars. Notably, eyes will be on Nico Paz after enjoying a breakout season at Como and Franco Mastantuono who got a big move to Real Madrid after the FIFA Club World Cup.

Argentina, of course, have already qualified for the tournament next year in North America. Even if they were to lose both games against Venezuela and Ecuador, their position as standings toppers would not be in jeopardy.

The full squad is listed below:

Argentina Squad for September World Cup Qualifiers: Venezuela and Ecuador

Goalkeepers

Defenders

  • Cristian Romero—Tottenham Hotspur
  • Nicolás Otamendi—Benfica
  • Nahuel Molina—Atlético Madrid
  • Gonzalo Montiel—River Plate
  • Leonardo Balerdi—Marseille
  • Juan Foyth—Villarreal
  • Nicolás Tagliafico—Lyon
  • Marcos Acuña—River Plate
  • Julio Soler—Bournemouth
  • Facundo Medina—Marseille

Midfielders

  • Alexis Mac Allister—Liverpool
  • Exequiel Palacios—Leverkusen
  • Alan Varela—Porto
  • Leandro Paredes—Boca Juniors
  • Thiago Almada—Atlético Madrid
  • Nico Paz—Como
  • Rodrigo De Paul—Inter Miami
  • Giovani Lo Celso—Real Betis
  • Claudio Echeverri—Manchester City
  • Franco Mastanuono—Real Madrid
  • Valentín Carboni—Genoa

Attackers

  • Giuliano Simeone—Atlético Madrid
  • Ángel Correa—Tigres
  • Julián Álvarez—Atlético Madrid
  • Nicolás González—Juventus
  • Lionel Messi—Inter Miami
  • Lautaro Martínez—Inter Milan
  • José Manuel López—Palmeiras

Argentina 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: September Dates

  • vs. Venezuela: Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m. ET
  • vs. Ecuador: Sept. 9, 7 p.m. ET

