Inter Milan 0-2 Fluminense: Player Ratings as El Flu Dispatch Champions League Finalists in Club World Cup Last 16
Fluminense pulled off the upset of the Club World Cup knockout rounds so far, defeating Inter Milan 2–0 to advance to the quarterfinals.
The Brazilians looked aggressive from the start and took the lead three minutes into the game. Jhon Arias sent in a cross that was deflected high in the air, prompting Yann Sommer and Inter's back line to misjudge the ball, allowing Germán Cano to stroll into the box unmarked and head in the opener from close distance.
Although Inter Milan dominated possession for most of the first half, El Flu looked like the more dangerous side, with Arias constantly showing his quality to create a number of dangerous actions.
The script didn't change much for the second half. Renato Gaúcho set up El Flu with almost mirrored the system Christian Chivu utilized, defending in numbers and frustrating Inter who looked devoid of creativity—much like the Italians did to their opponents for much of last season.
The Nerazzurri slowly did start to up the pressure in search of an equalizer. Lautaro Martínez was found more often and he looked menacing, but between the post and goalkeeper Fabio, El Toro was denied from pulling Inter level.
Fluminense defended with character and tenacity and finally, deep into stoppage time, Hércules received the ball in acres of space and he took a few steps before firing a shot into the bottom corner to complete a historic victory for El Flu against the Champions League finalists.
The Rio de Janeiro based team will move on to the quarterfinals and Inter Milan will return to Italy, where critics will be loud for Chivu's side.
Player ratings from Fluminense's win below.
Inter Milan Player Ratings vs. Fluminense (3-5-2)
Position / Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Yann Sommer
4.5
CB: Matteo Darmian
6.2
CB: Stefan de Vrij
7.4
CB: Alessandro Bastoni
6.3
RWB: Denzel Dumfries
5.9
CM: Nicolo Barella
7.2
CM: Kristjan Asllani
6.8
CM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan
6.2
LWB: Federico Dimarco
7.5
ST: Marcus Thuram
6
ST: Lautaro Martínez
6.9
SUB: Valentín Carboni (53' for Mkhitaryian)
6.6
SUB: Petar Sučić (53' for Asllani)
6.6
SUB: Luís Henrique (53' for Dumfries)
6.2
SUB: Sebastiano Esposito (66' for Thuram)
6.4
SUB: Carlos Augusto (71' for Bastoni)
6.6
Fluminense Player Ratings vs. Inter Milan (3-4-1-2)
Position / Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Fabio
8.4
CB: Ignácio
7.8
CB: Thiago Silva
8
CB: Juan Pablo Freytes
7.2
RWB: Samuel Xavier
6.8
CM: Martinelli
6.6
CM: Facundo Bernal
7.3
LWB: Renê
7.4
AM: Nonato
6.4
ST: Jhon Arias
7.9
ST: Germán Cano
7.5
SUB: Hércules (61' for Martinelli)
7.5
SUB: Vinícius Lima (61' for Nonato)
6.1
SUB: Everaldo (66' for Cano)
6.2
SUB: Thiago Santos (81' for Bernal)
N/A
Player of the Match: Fabio (Fluminense)
