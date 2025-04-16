Inter Milan 2–2 Bayern Munich: Player Ratings As Lautaro Martinez Leads Inter to Champions League Semifinals
In a thrilling second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich drew 2–2 to see the Nerazzurri advance to the semifinals 4–3 on aggregate.
The second leg script wasn't much different to the one we saw in the first leg at the Allianz Arena. Bayern Munich dominated possession throughout the first half, with Inter Milan looking to exploit transitions. Michael Olise had the clearest chance of the first 45 minutes, but Alessandro Bastoni denied him with a perfect tackle just as the Frenchman was about to fire a shot from close range.
The visitors' persistence was finally rewarded seven minutes into the second half. Harry Kane found himself in some space inside the box and fired a powerful, low shot into the far post to open the scoring and bring Bayern Munich level on aggregate.
Bayern's joy was short-lived, though, as just six minutes later Lautaro Martínez got on the end of his own rebound from a corner kick and fired a bullet from short range to score the equalizer and restore Inter's lead in the tie. Three minutes later in another corner kick, Benjamin Pavard won in the air and headed home Inter's second to further bury his former club.
The Germans got one back through Eric Dier in the 75th minute, leaving them with 15 minutes to score another to send the tie to extra time.
In the end, Inter Milan's defense stood their ground and ended any hope of Bayern making a comeback in the final minutes. Simone Inzaghi's men pursuit of a treble-winning campaign lives on. Up next, Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals.
Player ratings from the game below.
Inter Milan Player Ratings vs. Bayern Munich (3-5-2)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Yan Sommer
6.5/10
CB: Benjamin Pavard
7.3/10
CB: Francesco Acerbi
7.1/10
CB: Alessandro Bastoni
6.7/10
RM: Matteo Darmian
7.2/10
CM: Nicolo Barella
6.8/10
CM: Hakan Çalhanoğlu
7.4/10
CM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan
7.1/10
LM: Federico Dimarco
7.4/10
ST: Marcus Thuram
6.7/10
ST: Lautaro Martínez
8.4/10
SUB: Carlos Augusto (75' for Dimarco)
6.3/10
SUB: Mhedi Taremi (81' for Martínez)
N/A
SUB: Yann Aurel Bisseck (88' for Bastoni)
N/A
SUB: Davide Frattesi (88' for Barella)
N/A
Bayern Munich Player Ratings vs. Inter Milan (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Jonas Urbig
6.1/10
RB: Konrad Laimer
6.9/10
CB: Eric Dier
7.9/10
CB: Kim Min-Jae
6/10
LB: Josip Stanišić
7/10
CM: Leon Goretzka
7/10
CM: Joshua Kimmich
6.9/10
RW: Michael Olise
7.2/10
AM: Thomas Müller
7/10
LW: Leroy Sané
6.5/10
ST: Harry Kane
8.1/10
SUB: Raphaël Guerreiro (65' for Min-Jae)
7/10
SUB: Serge Gnabry (65' for Sané)
7.5/10
SUB: Kingsley Coman (84' for Laimer)
N/A
SUB: Aleksandar Pavlović (84' for Goretzka)
N/A