Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich: Preview, Predictions, Lineups
Inter Milan host Bayern Munich at San Siro with a ticket to the UEFA Champions League semifinals on the line.
In a thrilling first leg, Inter Milan went into the Allianz Arena and, 14 years after Goran Pandev stunned Bayern Munich with an 88th minute dagger to eliminate the Germans in the 2010-11 season, Davide Frattesi did the same thing, this time to give Inter Milan a one-goal advantage heading into the home second leg.
Bayern Munich will hope that the power of their attacking might is on full display at San Siro, a stadium where the Germans have fared historically well. Inter Milan has lost every game they've played against Bayern Munich at home in the Champions League group stage, the worst home losing streak against one opponent in Europe for the Neroazzurri.
Incredibly, Inter have conceded just three goals in the Champions League this season, with only one of those coming at San Siro. Simeone Inzaghi's men are more than capable of frustrating the best attacks in Europe, but Vincent Kompany's side will be eager to replicate Atlético Madrid's effort from last season and erase a one-goal deficit to advance past Inter.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the second leg between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals.
What Time Does Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich Kick-Off?
- Location: Milan, Italy
- Stadium: San Siro
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 16
- Kick-off Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CET
Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Inter Milan: 2 wins
- Bayern Munich: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
Last Meeting: Bayern Munich 1–2 Inter Milan (Apr. 8, 2025) - Champions League quarterfinals first leg
Current Form (All Competitions)
Inter Milan
Bayern Munich
Inter Milan 3–1 Cagliari - 4/12/25
Bayern Munich 2–2 Borussia Dortmund - 4/12/25
Bayern Munich 1–2 Inter Milan - 4/8/25
Bayern Munich 1–2 Inter Milan - 4/8/25
Parma 2–2 Inter Milan - 4/5/25
Augsburg 1–3 Bayern Munich - 4/4/25
AC Milan 1–1 Inter Milan - 4/2/25
Bayern Munich 3–2 St. Pauli - 3/29/25
Inter Milan 2–1 Udinese - 3/30/25
Union Berlin 1–1 Bayern Munich - 3/15/25
How To Watch Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, ViX
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 2, Discovery+
Mexico
Caliente TV
Inter Milan Team News
Inzaghi's decision to heavily rotate his squad in Serie A over the weekend worked perfectly. Inter made light work of Cagliari with only four repeat starters from the first leg win vs. Bayern Munich, maintaining their three-point advantage atop the league standings whilst offering rest to plenty of key pieces on the eve of the second leg.
Denzel Dumfries, Valentin Carboni and Piotr Zielinski remain unavailable through injury; however, Inter have more than enough quality from the midfield forwards to make up for their absences. After resting over the weekend, expect Marcus Thuram to return to partner Lautaro Martínez up-front.
The entire starting back-three got rested over the weekend. With a place in the semifinals on the line, expect the trio of Benjamin Pavard, Francesco Acerbi and Alessandro Bastoni to return to the lineup as Inter will look to keep an impressive ninth Champions League clean sheet this season.
Inter Milan predicted lineup vs. Bayern Munich (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; Thuram, Martínez
Bayern Munich Team News
Bayern Munich is dealing with a number of significant injuries all over the pitch. Half of the starting back four is missing with the injuries to Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano. Manuel Neuer was targeting a return from his calf injury for the second leg, but Jonas Urbig looks poised to get his third career Champions League start in goal.
But the biggest injury of them all is the absence of key playmaker Jamal Musiala. In his absence, Kompany opted to deploy the versatile Raphael Guerreiro in the attacking midfielder role in the first leg, but look for Thomas Muller to get the nod in what could be his final Champions League game for Bayern.
Forced to overcome the one-goal deficit, Kompany could benefit from the return of Kingsley Coman, but he'll likely feature from the bench as a second-half substitute. Bayern have won all of their games at San Siro vs. Inter in the Champions League, continuing that trend would see Kompany's men advance to the semifinals.
Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs. Inter Milan (4-2-3-1): Urbig; Laimer, Dier, Kim, Guerreiro; Goretzka, Kimmich; Olise, Müller, Sane; Kane
Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich Score Prediction
Inter Milan will be comfortable sitting back in an organized and well structured low-block, focusing on frustrating a Bayern Munich attack that is obligated to force the issue.
The hosts showed in the away first leg they can be lethal in quick transitions, needing only a small number of touches to get within striking distance of goal. Thuram and Martínez proved to be a handful for Bayern's makeshift defense and they'll show it once again as Inter will open the scoring through one of their strikers.
Bayern Munich will fight back and Kane will be sharper than a week ago to bring the visitors level. The final 30 minutes of the match will be a full-on onslaught from Kompany's side, pushing forward in numbers trying to even the tie.
In the end, there's perhaps no team in Europe better equipped to handle wave after wave of attack than Inter. The hosts will hang on until the end to advance to the Champions League semifinals for the second time in three seasons.