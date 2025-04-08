Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan: Preview, Predictions, Lineups
Bayern Munich and Inter Milan meet for the third time ever in the Champions League knockout stages, this time, with a ticket to the semifinals on the line.
The quarterfinals matchup features two historic teams that are among the current best sides in all of Europe. Both teams are leading the Bundesliga and Serie A respectively, but their avenue to success comes in very contrasting ways.
Only Barcelona have scored more goals than Bayern Munich in Europe's top five leagues this season. Through 28 Bundesliga matchweeks, Vincent Kompany's men have scored 81 goals. On the other hand, Inter Milan arrive at the quarterfinals having conceded just two goals in their 10 Champions League matches this season.
A goal-scoring machine vs. a defensive powerhouse, Bayern and Inter are surely in for a very tight battle to advance to the semifinals. Here's all you need to know ahead of the first-leg of the Champions League quarterfinals fixture between to iconic European sides.
What Time Does Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan Kick-Off?
- Location: Munich, Germany
- Stadium: Allianz Arena
- Date: Tuesday, Apr. 8
- Kick-Off Time: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Bayern Munich: 3 wins
- Inter Milan: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
Last Meeting: Bayern Munich 2–0 Inter Milan (Nov. 1, 2022) - Champions League group stage
Current Form (All Competitions)
Bayern Munich
Inter Milan
Augsburg 1–3 Bayern Munich - 4/4/25
Parma 2–2 Inter Milan - 4/5/25
Bayern Munich 3–2 St. Pauli - 3/29/25
AC Milan 1–1 Inter Milan - 4/2/25
Union Berlin 1–1 Bayern Munich - 3/15/25
Inter Milan 2–1 Udinese - 3/30/25
Bayer Leverkusen 0–2 Bayern Munich - 3/11/25
Atalanta 0–2 Inter Milan - 3/16/25
Bayern Munich 2–3 Bochum - 3/8/25
Inter Milan 2–1 Feyenoord - 3/11/25
How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan: Champions League Quarterfinals
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, Univision, TUDN
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
TNT Sports, MAX
Bayern Munich Team News
Bayern Munich are in the midst of an injury crisis that see them arrive to the first-leg without a number of key pieces.
Defensively, regular starters Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Hiroki Ito and Alphonso Davies are all out dealing with injuries. Kompany will have to field a makeshift defense hoping to be able to contain Inter's dangerous attack led by Lautaro Martínez.
But perhaps the biggest blow to Bayern will be the absence of Jamal Musiala. The 22-year-old Germany international suffered a hamstring injury last time out that could sideline him for up to eight weeks.
Without Musiala, look for Thomas Müller to get the nod to start behind Harry Kane in attack. The 35-year-old has already announced this will be his final season playing for Bayern Munich and he'll try to score for a second time against Inter Milan in a Champions League knockout match like he did in the 2010-11 round of 16.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Milan
Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs. Inter Milan (4-2-3-1): Urbig; Laimer, Dier, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Müller, Sané; Kane
Inter Milan Team News
Simeone Inzaghi's team are also dealing with a number of injuries. Denzel Dumfries, Mehdi Taremi, Valentin Carboni and Piotr Zielinski will all be unavailable for the trip to Munich.
Inter are coming off a disappointing draw to Parma where they lost a two goal advantage and failed to increase their lead over Napoli atop Serie A. Inter are still alive in the Coppa Italia, meaning they could potentially replicate their 2009-2010 success with another treble-winning campaign.
Inter's defensive strength will be on full display to try and contain Kane who is in pursuit of the Champions League golden boot. With Marcus Thuram and Martínez leading the line, Inter will look to pounce on Bayern's makeshift back line.
Inter Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich
Inter Milan predicted lineup vs. Bayern Munich (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavaard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martínez.
Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan Prediction (First Leg)
It will be a tightly contested affair where Bayern will have the bulk of possession but will find it hard to break down Inter's disciplined low-block.
Bayern most take the game to Inter considering they're the home side and will be keen on going to the San Siro with the advantage. Inter will gladly allow Bayern to dominate possession if it means they can exploit quick transitions to catch the opposing defense out of position.
In the end, Bayern's attacking quality won't be contained for 90 minutes at the Allianz Arena and Kane will continue his golden boot charge. Inter, though, will also take advantage of Bayern's depleted defense, leaving it all to be decided in next week's return leg at the San Siro.