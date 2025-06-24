SI

Inter Milan vs. River Plate: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The winner of this matchup will emerge as the top team from Group E.

Inter Milan will face River Plate in a battle of historic clubs. / Getty Images/Visionhaus, IMAGO/Imagebroker

Two historic club teams in world soccer annals, Inter Milan and River Plate, meet for the first time ever in a high-stakes Club World Cup group stage game.

Inter Milan narrowly escaped with a victory against Urawa Red Diamonds to kickstart their Club World Cup campaign. The Nerazzurri have looked far from the team that made it to the Champions League final a month ago, but they still control their destiny to qualify to the round of 16.

River Plate dominated their first match but failed to find a breakthrough vs. Monterrey in a rocky, highly-contested affair. The Argentina giants currently top Group E, but will now face their toughest test of the tournament so far.

For both Inter Milan and River Plate, the situation is simple: Win and top the group. Lose and likely bid farewell to the competition.

Here's Sports Illustrated's guide to this mouthwatering Club World Cup matchup.

What Time Does Inter Milan vs. River Plate Kick-Off?

  • Location: Seattle, United States
  • Stadium: Lumen Field
  • Date: Wednesday, June 25 / Thursday, June 26
  • Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST
  • Referee: Ilgiz Tantashev (UZB)

Inter Milan vs. River Plate Head-to-Head Record

This is the first competitive meeting between Inter Milan and River Plate.

Current Form (All Competitions)

Inter Milan

River Plate

Inter Milan 2–1 Urawa Red Diamonds - 6/21/25

River Plate 0–0 Monterrey - 6/21/25

Monterrey 1–1 Inter Milan - 6/17/25

River Plate 3–1 Urawa Red Diamonds - 6/17/25

PSG 5–0 Inter Milan - 5/31/25

River Plate 1–1 Universitario de Deportes - 5/27/25

Como 0–2 Inter Milan - 5/23/25

River Plate 1–1 Club Atlético Platense - 5/20/25

Inter Milan 2–2 Lazio - 5/18/25

River Plate 6–2 Independiente del Valle - 5/15/25

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. River Plate on TV

Country

TV Channel / Live Stream

United Kingdom

DAZN

United States

DAZN

Canada

DAZN

Mexico

DAZN

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here

Inter Milan Team News

Lautaro Martínez started Inter's comeback last time out. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

It's been a rocky start to the Cristian Chivu era with Inter, drawing their opening game of the competition to Monterrey and needing a stoppage time Valentín Carboni goal to defeat Urawa Red Diamonds in a must-win game.

The Nerazzurri have been limited by injuries to key players, with Marcus Thurman being the latest name added to the infirmary room. Still, Inter will be expecting the returns of Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Davide Frattesi and Denzel Dumfries for this pivotal match.

Alessandro Bastoni should return to the lineup after being rested last time out. Henrikh Mkhitaryan could also get his first start of the Club World Cup.

Chivu can ill-afford to rotate again, needing a victory to avoid any chance of exiting the tournament in the group stage.

Inter Milan Predicted Lineup vs. River Plate

Inter Milan Predicted Lineup vs. River Plate (3-5-2): Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Çalhanoğlu, Dimarco; Esposito, Martínez

River Plate Team News

Kevin Castaño was sent-off vs. Monterrey and is one of three River Plate midfielders suspended vs. Inter. / Daniel Cole-Reuters via Imagn Images

Marcelo Gallardo faces a big problem, with the starting midfield trio of Kevin Castaño, Enzo Pérez and Giulano Galoppo all suspended for the clash against Inter.

El Muñeco will have to get creative and deploy a makeshift midfield with Matías Kranevitter, Nacho Fernández and Rodrigo Aliendro poised to start if there isn't a change in formation. Still, River's midfield will be severely compromised against the Serie A giants.

Maxi Meza replaced the injured Sebastián Driussi on the left-wing last time out and should keep his place in the lineup following Miguel Borja's disappointing cameo in the second half.

Defensively, Los Millonarios have been solid, with Paulo Díaz beating Germán Pezzella for the starting role off-late. With him partnering Lucas Martínez Quarta, River didn't allow a shot on target in the second half vs. Monterrey.

River Plate will hope to avoid the fate of arch-rivals Boca Juniors and book their spot in the knockout rounds with a positive result vs. Inter.

River Plate Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Milan

River Plate Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Milan (4-3-3): Armani; Montiel, Martínez-Quarta, Díaz, Acuña; Kranevitter, Aliendro, Fernández; Mastantuono, Meza, Colidio

Inter Milan vs. River Plate Score Prediction

It'll be a hard-fought game that will be interrupted constantly with fouls. Scoring opportunities will be hard to come by, with neither team wanting to fall behind on the night.

The biggest mismatch on the pitch will be Inter's quality in the central areas against River Plate's makeshift midfield. The suspensions to key players will be too hard to overcome, weakening Gallardo's ability to control the match.

The Nerazzurri play their best game of the tournament so far and defeat River Plate to advance to the round of 16.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2–0 River Plate

ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.

