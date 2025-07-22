Is Lionel Messi Going to Play in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game?
The biggest question mark on the eve of the 2025 MLS All-Star Game that’ll see the best players from MLS battle the Liga MX All-Stars is whether the greatest player of all time will be on the pitch.
Lionel Messi was touted to make his MLS All-Star Game debut this week. However, the Inter Miami forward was nowhere to be found during the MLS All-Stars first training session on Monday.
News broke last week that Messi wouldn’t participate in the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge the night before the actual game. The match is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, July 24. Less than 48 hours until kickoff, Messi still hasn’t been spotted in Austin—the host city for the match.
Uncertainty regarding Messi’s presence at the All-Star Game began over the weekend, when Miami manager Javier Mascherano admitted his desire for his star player not to participate in the festivities.
“The players are called up, I would like them to be able to rest for the entire week, but that is not my decision,” Mascherano said. “I know how important the All-Star [Game] is in this league and in this country. From what I know there’s no decision from the club [Miami].”
Messi and Miami have had a packed schedule over the past month. Having competed in the 2025 Club World Cup, the Herons have played seven games in 26 days and Messi has played every single minute during that stretch.
When asked about Messi’s participation in the game, Austin FC’s manager—the MLS All-Star manager—confirmed he didn’t know Messi’s status, but he hoped the Argentine would eventually show up for the match.
If Messi doesn’t show up for the All-Star Game at Q2 Stadium, then he could receive a one-game suspension that would sideline him for Miami’s upcoming clash against FC Cincinnati.
The Liga MX All-Star team faces a similar situation. Former Real Madrid center back Sergio Ramos also didn’t travel with the rest of his Monterrey teammates to join the rest of the Liga MX All-Stars. To this point, Ramos’s availability for the match is unknown.
With only hours to go until the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, it’s anyone’s guess if Messi and Ramos, arguably the two biggest attractions for the match, will be involved in the festivities.