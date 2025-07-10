Former Real Madrid Players, Mexico Gold Cup Champions Lead 2025 Liga MX All-Stars: Full Roster
Liga MX announced its 2025 All-Star team that will travel to the United States to play the All-Star Game against the best MLS has to offer on July 23.
The Liga MX All-Star team was constructed in different ways. The first 14 players on the roster had already been revealed weeks ago, as they included the 14 players voted by fans that were nominated for the Liga MX 2025 Ballon d’Or Awards.
Club América’s André Jardine won the award for Manager of the Year, meaning he’ll not only be on the touchline for the All-Star game, but he was also given the responsibility of picking another 14 players to put the finishing touches on the roster. Mikel Arriola, commissioner of the Mexican soccer federation, will decide the final two players that will complete the traveling squad.
The star-studded team is headlined by former Real Madrid stars Sergio Ramos and James Rodríguez, along with seven players that just conquered the 2025 Gold Cup with Mexico against the USMNT.
América are the team with the most All-Star selections, with six players from Las Águilas making it to the roster. Reigning Liga MX champions Toluca and Concacaf Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul both contributed with five players.
It’s a formidable side on paper, the best Mexico’s top-flight can offer. Now, the Liga MX All-Stars will look to defeat the MLS All-Stars for the second straight year in a match where the rivalry between leagues is in full display.
Take a look at the full Liga MX 2025 All-Star roster.
2025 Liga MX All-Stars: Full Roster
Goalkeepers
- Luis Malagón (Club América)
- Kevin Mier (Cruz Azul)
Defenders
- Ignacio Rivero (Cruz Azul)
- Israel Reyes (Club América)
- Jesús Gallardo (Toluca)
- Rodolfo Rotondi (Cruz Azul)
- Joaquim Pereira (Tigres)
- Luan García (Toluca)
- Sebastián Cáceres (Club América)
- Sergio Ramos (Monterrey)
- Willer Ditta (Cruz Azul)
Midfielders
- Agustín Palavecino (Necaxa)
- Elías Montiel (Pachuca)
- Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)
- Marcel Ruiz (Toluca)
- Rodrigo Dourado (Atlético San Luis)
- Alejandro Zendejas (Club América)
- Gilberto Mora (Tijuana)
- Juan Brunetta (Tigres)
- James Rodríguez (Club León)
- Roberto Alvarado (Chivas)
- Sergio Canales (Monterrey)
Forwards
- Alexis Vega (Toluca)
- Henry Martín (Club América)
- Paulinho (Toluca)
- Brian Rodríguez (Club América)
- Diber Cambindo (Necaxa)
- Hugo Camberos (Chivas)