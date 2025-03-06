Is Lionel Messi Playing vs. Cavalier: Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16
Lionel Messi's availability for Inter Miami's clash with Cavalier in the Concacaf Champions Cup remains up in the air, but not because of injury or suspension.
After scoring in both legs against Sporting Kansas City and starting the Major League Soccer opener against New York City FC, Messi was a surprise exclusion from Miami's trip to Houston last weekend. Javier Mascherano confirmed before the Houston trip that Messi wasn't injured and was training with the rest of the team. He was left out for load management as the coach balances the 37-year-old's minutes early in the season.
Mascherano confirmed ahead of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 that Messi was training with the team and wasn't injured. Though, there's the possibility he doesn't play in the first leg given given there's a clash with Charlotte FC this weekend. Or, he only plays 45 minutes or so either as a starter or substitute.
Given Miami should be favored to advance past Cavalier after handedly dispatching an MLS counterpart the round prior, it wouldn't be surprising if Messi was left out of the squad or left on the bench.
Uncertainty around Messi's availability has created controversy in North America. The Houston Dynamo were the latest team to give fans complimentary tickets after it was reported he wasn't traveling for their game.
Check back later today when Inter Miami announce their lineup ahead of an 8 p.m. ET kick-off.