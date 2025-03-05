Who Are Cavalier: Inter Miami's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Opponent
Inter Miami's 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign continues against Cavalier at Chase Stadium.
Before Inter Miami take on Charlotte in Major League Soccer this weekend, they first must play the first leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 tie. The Herons comfortably made it past Sporting Kansas City in Round One of the tournament, defeating the Western Conference side 4–1 on aggregate.
Under Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami have outscored their opponents 10–4, and two of the goals they conceded came when the Herons' had 10 men against NYCFC. Lionel Messi also already broke an MLS record this season, becoming the fastest player in league history to record 40 goal contributions.
Sign-up to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV using this link here
To keep up their winning ways, Inter Miami must now prepare for their Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 match against an opponent they have never played before—Cavalier.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Who Are Cavalier: Inter Miami's Concacaf Champions Cup Opponent
Inter Miami are set to clash with Jamaican side Cavalier in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16. Cavalier compete in the Jamaican Premier League and currently sit fourth in the standings, trailing first-place side Mount Pleasant by 18 points.
Despite their position in the 2024–25 standings, Cavalier put together a much more impressive campaign last season. The Kingston-based club mounted a second place finish and were just five points away from winning the league.
Cavalier still completed their quest for silverware in 2024, though, when they topped the Concacaf Caribbean Cup back in December. Shaquille Stein led the way for his side, scoring eight goals and finishing the competition with the Golden Boot. Dwayne Atkinson also tallied 11 goal contributions in the tournament.
Cavalier's Concacaf Champions Cup Record
- Games Played: 2
- Wins: 0
- Losses: 2
- Draws: 0
As the Concacaf Caribbean Cup winners, Cavalier received a bye to the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16. Therefore, their first match of the tournament comes against Inter Miami.
However, Cavalier played in the Concacaf Champions Cup last year. The Jamaican side made their debut in the competition against FC Cincinnati and did not make it past Round One; Cincinnati eliminated Cavalier 6–0 on aggregate.
Cavalier come into their fixture against the Herons as one of only five Jamaican clubs to never win a match in the Concacaf Champions Cup. They have also never scored a goal. The match is shaping up to be a lopsided affair in Inter Miami's favor.