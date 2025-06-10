SI

Is the Club World Cup on TV? How to Watch the 2025 Tournament

Here's how you can catch all the action from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Barnaby Lane

Inter Miami and LAFC will both be at the 2025 Club World Cup.
Inter Miami and LAFC will both be at the 2025 Club World Cup. / IMAGO/SOPA Images

In years gone by, the FIFA Club World Cup has been something of an anomaly in the annual soccer calendar. A small, relatively low-key affair, it often felt more like a preseason warm-up or cool-down for the clubs involved, struggling to attract widespread interest from fans.

Not this year, though.

The 2025 edition marks a dramatic overhaul of the tournament. Instead of the usual seven teams, it now features 32 clubs from across the globe. That includes European giants like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Major League Soccer powerhouses such as Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC and South American giants like River Plate and Botafogo.

On top of that, the prize pool has skyrocketed to an eye-watering $1 billion.

With more at stake, a longer tournament, and greater global exposure, clubs are treating this iteration far more seriously. Many have already made early moves in the transfer market to bolster their squads ahead of the competition.

Taking place in the United States from June 14 to July 13, the revamped Club World Cup promises to be one of the highlights of the soccer year. But if you’re not able to make it to the U.S. to catch the action live, you're probably wondering: "Can I watch it at home?"

Yes, you can—and here’s how.

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here

Is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on TV?

DAZN is the primary broadcaster of the 2025 Club World Cup.
DAZN is the primary broadcaster of the 2025 Club World Cup. / IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The global broadcast rights for the 2025 Club World Cup were secured by DAZN in a landmark $1 billion agreement signed in December 2024. As part of the deal, DAZN will stream every match for free on its platform in regions where it operates.

In the United States, DAZN offers several subscription options for viewers. You can pay a one-time annual fee of $224.99, which covers 12 months of access. Alternatively, there's a standard monthly plan at $19.99 per month with a 12-month commitment. For more flexibility, DAZN also offers a cancel-anytime monthly subscription at $29.99 per month.

To expand access, DAZN has also sublicensed coverage to various local broadcasters around the world.

In the United Kingdom, Channel 5 will air 23 matches on free-to-air television, bringing the tournament to a wider audience. In the U.S., TNT Sports has picked up the rights to broadcast 24 games, ensuring strong coverage for American viewers.

Meanwhile, in China—where DAZN does not currently operate—streaming service Migu has acquired exclusive broadcast rights through a separate agreement covering both the 2025 and 2029 editions of the tournament.

No matter where you are in the world, chances are you’ll be able to catch the action live.

Where to Watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025? (TV Channels by Country)

Club World Cup trophy.
The Club World Cup trophy. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Aside from DAZN, here's a full list of local broadcasters who will be showing Club World Cup games this year:

Country

Broadcaster

No. of Matches Being Shown

Argentina

Telefe

21

Australia

Fox Sports/Kayo Sports

All

Brazil

CazéTV/Grupo Globo

All

Caribbean

Rush Sports/DSports

All

Colombia

Win Sports

21

France

TF1

Paris Saint-Germain Debut Match/Final

Germany

ProSiebenSat.1

German Teams Only

Italy

Mediaset

One Match Per Day

Mexico

TelevisaUnivision

TBA

Nigeria

Sporty TV

26

Paraguay

Tigo Sports

All

Portugal

TVI

12

Russia

Okko

All

South Africa

Sporty TV

26

South America (excluding Bolivia and Brazil)

DSports/Disney+

All/Argentine Teams & 16 More

Spain

Mediaset

One Match Per Day

Sub-Saharan Africa

Azam TV/GOtv/StarTimes Sports/SuperSport/

All

Turkey

TRT

All

Ukraine

Suspilne Sport

25 Group Matches/All Knockouts

United Kingdom

Channel 5

23

United States

TNT (English)/TelevisaUnivision (Spanish)

24/18

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Schedule & Key Match Broadcasts

Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé will no doubt be one of the stars of the 2025 Club World Cup. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Matches at the 2025 Club World Cup are scheduled in 11 cities, utilizing 12 venues, including some of the U.S.'s most famous stadiums like Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Lumen Field in Seattle, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The tournament officially begins on June 14 with the opening game featuring host club Inter Miami facing off against African powerhouse Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

A total of 32 teams are split into eight groups of four, playing through the group stage until June 26, with 48 matches in this phase alone. The top two teams from each group will move forward to the Round of 16, scheduled from June 28 through July 1. Following that, the competition advances through the quarterfinals and semifinals, leading up to the final showdown on July 14 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Below is a complete rundown of the tournament timeline, highlighting key stages and important dates

Tournament Stage/Event

Date(s)

Opening Match

June 14

Group Stage

June 14–26

Round of 16

June 28–July 1

Quarterfinals

July 4– 5

Semifinals

July 8–9

Final

July 13

