Is the Club World Cup on TV? How to Watch the 2025 Tournament
In years gone by, the FIFA Club World Cup has been something of an anomaly in the annual soccer calendar. A small, relatively low-key affair, it often felt more like a preseason warm-up or cool-down for the clubs involved, struggling to attract widespread interest from fans.
Not this year, though.
The 2025 edition marks a dramatic overhaul of the tournament. Instead of the usual seven teams, it now features 32 clubs from across the globe. That includes European giants like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Major League Soccer powerhouses such as Inter Miami and Los Angeles FC and South American giants like River Plate and Botafogo.
On top of that, the prize pool has skyrocketed to an eye-watering $1 billion.
With more at stake, a longer tournament, and greater global exposure, clubs are treating this iteration far more seriously. Many have already made early moves in the transfer market to bolster their squads ahead of the competition.
Taking place in the United States from June 14 to July 13, the revamped Club World Cup promises to be one of the highlights of the soccer year. But if you’re not able to make it to the U.S. to catch the action live, you're probably wondering: "Can I watch it at home?"
Yes, you can—and here’s how.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on TV?
The global broadcast rights for the 2025 Club World Cup were secured by DAZN in a landmark $1 billion agreement signed in December 2024. As part of the deal, DAZN will stream every match for free on its platform in regions where it operates.
In the United States, DAZN offers several subscription options for viewers. You can pay a one-time annual fee of $224.99, which covers 12 months of access. Alternatively, there's a standard monthly plan at $19.99 per month with a 12-month commitment. For more flexibility, DAZN also offers a cancel-anytime monthly subscription at $29.99 per month.
To expand access, DAZN has also sublicensed coverage to various local broadcasters around the world.
In the United Kingdom, Channel 5 will air 23 matches on free-to-air television, bringing the tournament to a wider audience. In the U.S., TNT Sports has picked up the rights to broadcast 24 games, ensuring strong coverage for American viewers.
Meanwhile, in China—where DAZN does not currently operate—streaming service Migu has acquired exclusive broadcast rights through a separate agreement covering both the 2025 and 2029 editions of the tournament.
No matter where you are in the world, chances are you’ll be able to catch the action live.
Where to Watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025? (TV Channels by Country)
Aside from DAZN, here's a full list of local broadcasters who will be showing Club World Cup games this year:
Country
Broadcaster
No. of Matches Being Shown
Argentina
Telefe
21
Australia
Fox Sports/Kayo Sports
All
Brazil
CazéTV/Grupo Globo
All
Caribbean
Rush Sports/DSports
All
Colombia
Win Sports
21
France
TF1
Paris Saint-Germain Debut Match/Final
Germany
ProSiebenSat.1
German Teams Only
Italy
Mediaset
One Match Per Day
Mexico
TelevisaUnivision
TBA
Nigeria
Sporty TV
26
Paraguay
Tigo Sports
All
Portugal
TVI
12
Russia
Okko
All
South Africa
Sporty TV
26
South America (excluding Bolivia and Brazil)
DSports/Disney+
All/Argentine Teams & 16 More
Spain
Mediaset
One Match Per Day
Sub-Saharan Africa
Azam TV/GOtv/StarTimes Sports/SuperSport/
All
Turkey
TRT
All
Ukraine
Suspilne Sport
25 Group Matches/All Knockouts
United Kingdom
Channel 5
23
United States
TNT (English)/TelevisaUnivision (Spanish)
24/18
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Schedule & Key Match Broadcasts
Matches at the 2025 Club World Cup are scheduled in 11 cities, utilizing 12 venues, including some of the U.S.'s most famous stadiums like Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Lumen Field in Seattle, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
The tournament officially begins on June 14 with the opening game featuring host club Inter Miami facing off against African powerhouse Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.
A total of 32 teams are split into eight groups of four, playing through the group stage until June 26, with 48 matches in this phase alone. The top two teams from each group will move forward to the Round of 16, scheduled from June 28 through July 1. Following that, the competition advances through the quarterfinals and semifinals, leading up to the final showdown on July 14 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Below is a complete rundown of the tournament timeline, highlighting key stages and important dates
Tournament Stage/Event
Date(s)
Opening Match
June 14
Group Stage
June 14–26
Round of 16
June 28–July 1
Quarterfinals
July 4– 5
Semifinals
July 8–9
Final
July 13
