iShowSpeed Joins Former Barcelona Star in MLS All-Star Skills Competitions
iShowSpeed might idolize Cristiano Ronaldo, but he’s coming to Lionel Messi’s side in MLS.
Ahead of the 2025 MLS All-Star festivities in Austin, Texas, MLS announced that the YouTuber and content creator will join Team MLS for the MLS All-Star Skills competition, where he will compete alongside some of the league’s best in skills challenges against the Liga MX All-Stars.
While Messi was selected for the MLS All-Star Game, he is not participating in the skill competitions. However, Speed will link up with the likes of Inter Miami CF’s Jordi Alba, FC Cincinnati’s Evander, Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna and other MLS superstars in the latest chapter of his soccer journey.
Unlike many soccer YouTubers, Speed has carved out a unique place within the space. Through his content, he has found himself organizing the small-sided Baller League, having FIFA president Gianni Infantino on his live streams and crossing paths with several of the world’s best players.
Few times, though, outside of celebrity matches, has he put his actual soccer skills to the test. Although it is not confirmed which events he will be participating in, the 2024 Ballon d’Or gala attendee will look to shine amongst the best from MLS and Liga MX.
The challenges he may find himself on the pitch for include a shooting challenge, a touch challenge, a cross and volley challenge, a passing challenge and a crossbar challenge. One he won’t be eligible for, but might be the highlight of the show, is MLS Goalie Wars, where goalkeepers battle each other on a smaller field.
While the 20-year-old Cincinnati native may not be a prospect for the future, he has caught the eye of current U.S. men’s national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino before, having played under him in the Match for Hope in February in Qatar. Still, the MLS Skills Challenge might be a bit higher in level.
The 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Competition kicks off at 6:00 pm ET on Tuesday, July 22, and serves as the precursor to the MLS vs. Liga MX All-Star Game on July 23, all at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium.