Goalie Wars Returns: Former FA Cup Winner Enters MLS Next Pro’s All-Star Showcase
Spend enough time diving into the history of American professional soccer and MLS, and it won’t be too long until you stumble upon one of the greatest inventions in the game—Goalie Wars.
Now in its 30th season, and among the world’s best soccer leagues, MLS did not always play with the same rules as the rest of the world. In the past, it had running shootouts from midfield, and even buzzers to end games instead of stoppage time.
However, goalie wars became a defining feature of early MLS All-Star Weekends, as two goalkeepers would go head-to-head in the central event of the All-Star Skills Competition. After fading into history, the event returned to the weekend in 2023 and is back for 2025.
While MLS and Liga MX will battle with All-Star teams in the MLS All-Star Game in Austin, Texas, on July 23, the leagues’ top players will also go head-to-head in a skills competition on July 22.
However, goalie wars will only include select goalkeepers from MLS Next Pro, the second tier of the MLS professional pyramid, primarily for up-and-coming players signed through the academy. Still, the game provides immense entertainment.
What is Goalie Wars?
It’s one-on-one goalkeeping. How fun does that sound?
Effectively, the pitch is shrunk and goaltenders battle against each other, looking to score in a variety of ways and make as many saves as possible. A shot must be taken within three steps and within six seconds of recovering the ball from a save, and goalkeepers can throw, kick or drop kick a shot in a scoring attempt.
Each game is a back-and-forth battle, consisting of three 90-second rounds, and new this year, each goalie can also play one “Bonus Ball” per round, worth two points instead of one if scored. The four participating goalkeepers will compete in a single-elimination tournament to crown a champion.
Last year, Charlotte FC’s Chituru Odunze came out as the champion, and he will be on hand at Q2 Stadium in Austin to help award this year’s winner.
Which MLS Next Pro Stars are Competing?
This year’s Goalie Wars brings four stars from across MLS Next Pro, including Toronto FC’s Adisa De Rosario, son of legend and former MLS All-Star Dwayne De Rosario, as well as Orlando City SC’s Carlos Mercado and Houston Dynamo’s Pedro Cruz, all of whom are 25 years old or younger.
They will be joined by 40-year-old Chattanooga FC goalkeeper, Eldin Jakupović, who brings one of the best-ever resumes to Goalie Wars. An FA Cup champion with Leicester City and Russian Cup winner with Lokomotiv Moscow, he now adds Goalie Wars to his career, no doubt a mark he will carry as high as the six UEFA Champions League games he started with FC Thun.
While the veteran poise of Jakupović could offer him an advantage, look to De Rosario to rise to the MLS All-Star Skills Competition stage, given his dad’s experience in the showcase weekend.
How to Watch MLS Next Pro Goalie Wars
Fans can tune into the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV on Tuesday, July 22, at 8:00 p.m. ET, and MLS Next Pro Goalie Wars will take place throughout the evening’s event.