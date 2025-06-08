Italy Predicted Lineup vs. Moldova: Spalletti’s Final XI After Shock Sack
Luciano Spalletti ends his tenure in charge of Italy at home to Moldova in Monday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
A disastrous 3–0 defeat to Norway on Friday ultimately signalled the end of Spalletti’s reign two years after he was appointed. The Azzurri should have minimal trouble sweeping Moldova aside given the gulf in quality between the nations but it will serve as little consolation for the departing manager.
Spalletti is likely to make some changes from the side that were embarrassed in Oslo but he will surely persist with his 3-5-2 formation. Personnel shouldn’t matter too much against Moldova, though.
Here is how Italy could line up.
Italy Predicted Lineup vs. Moldova (3-5-2)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League hero was unable to deny the likes of Alexander Sørloth and Erling Haaland last time out. He should be much, much quieter against Moldova.
CB: Giovanni Di Lorenzo—Di Lorenzo’s performance was far from flawless against Norway but Moldova are an entirely different and vastly simpler proposition.
CB: Luca Ranieri—Diego Coppola struggled on his debut against Haaland and Co., with Ranieri potentially being handed his first senior appearance against Moldova. A clean sheet will likely come in his maiden outing.
CB: Alessandro Bastoni—Bastoni has not enjoyed the past few weeks after Serie A and Champions League final disappointment with Inter was followed by humiliation in Oslo. He needs a straightforward evening more than most.
RWB: Andrea Cambiaso—Davide Zappacosta left much to be desired last time out and Cambiaso should replace him down the right-hand side. He will have plenty of freedom to fly up and down the flank.
CM: Nicolò Barella—Much like his Inter teammates in the Azzurri setup, it’s been a challenging few weeks for Barella. There will be no rest for the midfielder, however, with the FIFA Club World Cup coming shortly.
CM: Davide Frattesi—Frattesi helped Italy find some stability in midfield after halftime in Norway and has done his chances of starting against Moldova no harm. It’s a perfect opportunity for him to add to his eight national team goals.
CM: Sandro Tonali—Tonali will be given the licence to make forward runs against Moldova and will hope to break the box as effectively as he does in Newcastle United colours.
LWB: Destiny Udogie—Udogie, perhaps still shaken by the news of Ange Postecoglou’s dismissal, should see off competition from Federico Dimarco and start again on Monday.
ST: Giacomo Raspadori—The recent Serie A champion was unable to provide any significant threat in Scandinavia but should have a much easier assignment against a Moldova defence that has conceded eight times in their last two games.
ST: Mateo Retegui—Retegui has generally been sharp for the Azzurri but needs greater service moving forward. Moldova will not be excited by the prospect of facing the Atalanta forward after he scored 28 goals in his debut season with La Dea.