Jack Grealish Hits Back at Critics on Social Media After Club World Cup Omission
Jack Grealish isn't holding back when it comes to letting his doubters know how he feels after a tumultuous season.
The Manchester City winger made 20 appearances in the Premier League this season scoring just one goal along with a single assist. He did appear in every game of the club's run to the FA Cup final before being left on the bench against Crystal Palace. 2024–25 marked just the second season since Pep Guardiola's arrival to Manchester where the Cityzens failed to win a trophy.
His future has been widely discussed after reports surfaced that he's likely going to be left off Man City's squad list for the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. As such, talks of a potential summer move have heated up.
Former Aston Villa forward Gabi Agbonlahor criticised Guardiola's decision to leave Grealish on the bench in their loss to Crystal Palace. Agbonlahor felt as if it was Guardiola sticking it to Grealish one final time. When the clip was posted to social media, one user responded: “Dude Jack is (sic) been bad lately and I’m not surprised Pep did that.”
Grealish responded, “Haha I’ve been bad lately? Scored three goals in my last three appearances over 45 mins but okie dokie love x.” The City forward also commented, “What u want me to do, score a hatty in 20?”
Much has been made about Grealish since his move to Man City. The once exciting winger, much like most Guardiola signings, was deployed as a controlling option on the left flank. The Spaniard has his style of play and he particularly coaches players to fill certain roles, even despite Grealish's tantalising performances for Aston Villa.
He was a crucial piece in the Cityzens' treble-winning campaign back in 2022–23, but this season marks the second domestic campaign in a row where he's made just 20 appearances in the league. For comparison, he made 28 during the treble season and 26 in his first season in Manchester.