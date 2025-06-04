Man City ‘Likely’ to Leave Outcast Off FIFA Club World Cup Squad List
Jack Grealish is expected to be omitted from the Manchester City squad for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup as he moves closer to a summer exit.
The 29-year-old endured another frustrating campaign in 2024–25 and made just 20 Premier League appearances for the second successive season. He started only 16 of the 32 matches he featured in across all competitions, providing eight goal contributions for the struggling Cityzens.
Such an underwhelming term has fueled speculation regarding his future and the fire was stoked further by Pep Guardiola’s decision to leave him out of the squad for Man City’s final Premier League game of the season against Fulham.
That snubbing doesn’t appear to be a one-off, with The Athletic reporting that Grealish is “likely” to be omitted from Man City’s traveling squad for the upcoming Club World Cup which begins in mid-June.
Grealish’s exclusion could be the final nail in the coffin for the England international, who has managed just 17 goals in 157 appearances since his £100 million ($137.5 million) move from Aston Villa back in 2021.
There is a growing expectation that his time at the Etihad Stadium has come to an end as Man City look to usher in a new era. There is unlikely to be a place for the ageing forward in Guardiola’s squad moving into 2025–26.
While the Cityzens are unlikely to recoup a significant chunk of the eye-watering fee splashed on Grealish, there will undoubtedly be an array of prospective buyers. In the Premier League alone, Newcastle United, former side Villa and, somewhat surprisingly, Arsenal have all been linked.
There have been reports suggesting interest from Italian sides Inter Milan and Napoli, too, while there are likely to be suitors further afield—potentially in Saudi Arabia and the United States.