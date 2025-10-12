Report: Jack Wilshere Set for League One Job After Rejecting Arsenal Reunion
Jack Wilshere will reportedly be introduced as the new Luton Town manager on Monday, following the League One side’s sacking of Matt Bloomfield.
Wilshere, the former Arsenal and England midfielder, previously coached his former club’s under-18 side. He led the team to the 2022–23 Youth FA Cup final before leaving the club last year to join Norwich City in the Championship as a first team coach. Wilshere served as an interim manager for two games—a draw against Middlesbrough and a win over Cardiff City—after the club parted ways with Johannes Hoff Thorup.
Luton will host a press conference on Monday to introduce Wilshere, his first full-time senior managerial appointment, Sky Sports reported.
Wilshere Turned Down Arsenal Return
After seeing out the end of Norwich’s 2024–25 campaign, Wilshere left the club in May in search of a managing role.
Arsenal, the club where Wilshere played the majority of his football, looked to bring him back over the summer. The north London side reached out to gauge his interest in leading the U21 team after Mehmet Ali left for Brentford.
Wilshere reportedly declined the offer to focus on a senior level appointment. Max Porter was eventually named to the Arsenal youth job.
Wilshere held a 28-13-19 record as Arsenal’s U18 coach from August 2022 through October 2024. He’s been credited with developing some of Arsenal’s top academy talents like Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly and the recently introduced Max Dowman.
As a player, Wilshere made 197 appearances with the Gunners after coming through the Hale End academy. He also earned 34 caps with the England national team, but an injury-rife career led to an early retirement at 30 following spells at West Ham United, Bournemouth and AGF.
Wilshere Gets Opportunity After Norwich Exit
The 33-year-old is set to take over at Kenilworth Road for the recently sacked Bloomfield.
Luton were promoted to the Premier League for the 2023–24 campaign, but have suffered consecutive relegations since. The Hatters lost five of their opening 11 League One fixtures leading to Bloomfield’s dismissal after nine months in the job. Alex Lawless recently oversaw Luton’s loss to Cambridge United in the Vertu Trophy in an interim role.
Richie Wellens, the Leyton Orient manager, was also considered for the job before Wilshere won out in the end, BBC Sport reported.
Wilshere looks to turn the Hatters’ season around as one of the youngest managers in England’s top five leagues.