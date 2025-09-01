Jadon Sancho ‘Agrees’ Premier League Loan Away From Man Utd
Aston Villa are set to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on a season-long loan, reports have revealed.
United had hoped to sell Sancho permanently this summer but saw the Englishman reject moves to Serie A and Türkiye, leaving the Red Devils forced to soften their stance on an exit simply to get him off the books.
Now prepared to accept another loan deal after Sancho’s 12-month spell at Chelsea last season, Fabrizio Romano revealed United have reached an agreement with Villa over a loan for the 25-year-old.
Villa lost Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio following the expiry of their loan deals this summer, while Leon Bailey has joined Roma on loan, leaving Unai Emery without many options on the wings.
Financial limitations have prevented Villa from spending big on a replacement but a loan move for Sancho will provide sufficient cover for the upcoming season, while also handing the winger another chance to rebuild his transfer value.
It is stressed that Villa’s negotiations over Sancho are separate to United’s consideration towards a move for Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, with whom personal terms have already been agreed. The Argentina international is thought to be keen on making the move and was left out of Sunday’s defeat to Crystal Palace.
Sancho’s United contract runs until 2026 but United do have the option to trigger a 12-month extension, which they will almost certainly do to prevent him from walking away on a free transfer next summer.
Elsewhere, United have agreed to sell Antony to Real Betis on a permanent basis, while Rasmus Højlund is in Italy to put the finishing touches on a loan move to Napoli which could lead to a permanent agreement next summer.