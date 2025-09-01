SI

Jadon Sancho ‘Agrees’ Premier League Loan Away From Man Utd

The clear out at Old Trafford is picking up speed on Deadline Day.

Tom Gott

Jadon Sancho is on the move once again.
Jadon Sancho is on the move once again. / Eston Parker/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Aston Villa are set to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on a season-long loan, reports have revealed.

United had hoped to sell Sancho permanently this summer but saw the Englishman reject moves to Serie A and Türkiye, leaving the Red Devils forced to soften their stance on an exit simply to get him off the books.

LIVE UPDATES - Transfer Deadline Day: Isak, Martinez & More. dark. Next. Deadline Day LIVE

Now prepared to accept another loan deal after Sancho’s 12-month spell at Chelsea last season, Fabrizio Romano revealed United have reached an agreement with Villa over a loan for the 25-year-old.

Villa lost Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio following the expiry of their loan deals this summer, while Leon Bailey has joined Roma on loan, leaving Unai Emery without many options on the wings.

Jadon Sancho
Sancho spent last season on loan at Chelsea. / Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Financial limitations have prevented Villa from spending big on a replacement but a loan move for Sancho will provide sufficient cover for the upcoming season, while also handing the winger another chance to rebuild his transfer value.

It is stressed that Villa’s negotiations over Sancho are separate to United’s consideration towards a move for Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, with whom personal terms have already been agreed. The Argentina international is thought to be keen on making the move and was left out of Sunday’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

Sancho’s United contract runs until 2026 but United do have the option to trigger a 12-month extension, which they will almost certainly do to prevent him from walking away on a free transfer next summer.

Elsewhere, United have agreed to sell Antony to Real Betis on a permanent basis, while Rasmus Højlund is in Italy to put the finishing touches on a loan move to Napoli which could lead to a permanent agreement next summer.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer