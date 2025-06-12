Jadon Sancho: Borussia Dortmund Give Verdict on Man Utd Transfer
Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has played down suggestions the club could look to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho this summer.
Sancho is back with the Red Devils after a mixed loan spell with Chelsea, who paid a fee of £5 million ($6.8 million) to back out of an obligation to sign the 25-year-old permanently which would have been worth £25 million ($33.9 million).
United are already looking for permanent buyers for Sancho, desperate to rid themselves of his high wages, and a return to Dortmund has been widely speculated. It was with the German side that Sancho first rose to prominence between 2017 and 2021, while a loan move for the second half of the 2023–24 campaign also proved to be a success.
Indeed, The Athletic went as far as to claim Dortmund had reached out to Sancho’s entourage to confirm their interest in yet another reunion. Kehl, however, has poured cold water on the suggestions.
“Of course, contact with Jadon is always there, in some way, because we have a very long history,” said Kehl. “But it’s not an issue for us right now.
“We have other priorities at the moment and that’s why the Sancho issue was probably played up more in the media than discussed internally.”
Sancho’s future could be tied to that of current Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. Chelsea are incredibly interested in signing the young Englishman and, having failed to wrap up a deal before the first transfer deadline, are expected to continue their efforts to lure Gittens to Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks.
A return to Dortmund would likely appeal to Sancho. He managed a total of 158 appearances for the club over his two spells there, racking up 53 goals and 67 assists across all competitions—form he has failed to replicate in the Premier League.