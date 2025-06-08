Chelsea Ready ‘Improved’ Bid for Borussia Dortmund Winger, Seven-Year Deal ‘Agreed’
Chelsea are readying an improved offer for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, according to reports, having already agreed a seven-year contract with the Englishman.
Gittens has been touted as one of the Blues’ primary transfer targets for most of 2025, with a lengthy pursuit sparking rumours of a potential move in January. That never came to fruition but Gittens has remained on Chelsea’s radar.
Having decided against signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United on a permanent basis, the need for Chelsea to bring in further forward reinforcements for Enzo Maresca has only intensified, particularly with the Club World Cup on the horizon.
The Athletic report that Chelsea submitted an official offer to Borussia Dortmund—who signed Gittens from Manchester City’s academy in 2020 just as they previously did with Sancho—and the Bundesliga giants are willing to agree a deal as they see a potential sale as a way to fund a summer rebuild of their own.
It’s also claimed that Gittens does not fit into the preferred tactical setup of Dortmund manager Niko Kovač, who took charge in January and limited the number of minutes Gittens was afforded towards the end of the 2024–25 season.
Fabrizio Romano suggests that Chelsea’s opening bid has been rejected by Dortmund, though a new offer is expected to be lodged soon. Both reports state that Gittens has already agreed personal terms over a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
Gittens is said to view the switch as a potential way to force himself into the England reckoning ahead of next summer’s World Cup although Thomas Tuchel is hardly short of wide player options.
Were he to join Chelsea, Gittens would add depth to a squad that already contains the likes of Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke, and would likely have a strong case for becoming the club’s first-choice left winger after scoring 12 goals for Dortmund last season including four in the Champions League—a competition Chelsea will compete in next season as they look to build on their Conference League final triumph over Real Betis.