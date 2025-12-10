Arne Slot Issues Mohamed Salah Ultimatum After Liverpool’s Champions League Triumph
Arne Slot admitted “everyone makes mistakes” when asked about Mohamed Salah following Liverpool’s 1–0 victory over Inter Milan, but he hinted that any future resolution would have to come from the player.
Salah was left back in Merseyside for the Reds’ Champions League clash with the Nerazzurri on Tuesday evening, a direct consequence for his explosive remarks about Slot and the club at the weekend.
The Dutch boss reminded his superstar forward that he is “not weak” and informed Salah of his decision in a “short” conversation in training on Monday. Liverpool went on to secure all three points against Inter thanks to a late penalty, converted by Dominik Szoboszlai in place of the Egypt international.
After the victory, Slot was hounded with questions about Salah. The manager attempted to keep the focus on his team’s triumph before he finally gave his updated thoughts on the tense situation.
“Well, you say everyone makes mistakes in life but the question is should the players also recognise that as well? And should the initiative come from the player or me? That's another question. Ibou Konaté has had some difficult moments lately but he played an outstanding game [against Inter].”
Perhaps emboldened by Tuesday’s result, Slot highlighted how Liverpool are yet to lose since he dropped Salah, having been thumped by PSV Eindhoven and Nottingham Forest with the Egyptian in the team.
“After PSV and Forest games, where we conceded seven goals in two games, it was time for us to concede less and that’s what we did against West Ham,” he outlined. “Then we played Sunderland and their first chance came in the 86th minute. Their first goal wasn’t even a chance and then came Leeds.
“We showed character in the second half and changed the tactics a little bit.”
“There was a lot of things been said,” Slot added. “Normally, that affects players as well because he’s [Salah] been so influential for the club and the players so it’s never nice when something happens to their teammates.”
Virgil van Dijk Gives Verdict on Slot, Salah Feud
Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk was also asked for his take on the devolving situation between Salah and Slot just minutes after he led his side to just its fifth victory in its last 16 matches across all competitions.
“It’s not up to me to say who should apologise,” Van Dijk said. “It’s [Salah] airing his feelings. The club has to deal with it and him as well.
“It’s a collective situation. Things between Mo and the club are going on and he is obviously not here today helping us get three points.
“I know Mo a long time. He is a friend. We have had highs and lows. We speak, those type of things will stay indoors. We have to brace ourselves and be against the outside noise.”
It remains to be seen if Salah will attempt to make amends with his manager and his teammates before he must leave for the Africa Cup of Nations next week. Slot refused to reveal whether the 33-year-old would be in his squad for Saturday’s Premier League bout with Brighton & Hove Albion.