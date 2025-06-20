‘Surprising’—Javier Mascherano Reacts to Lionel Messi’s Heroics in Historic Inter Miami Victory
Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to their first FIFA Club World Cup victory with a vintage performance that surprised even Javier Mascherano.
After Inter Miami’s underwhelming start to the 2025 season, the Herons finally secured a signature victory under new boss Mascherano. The 2024 Supporters’ Shield winners defeated Porto 2–1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, sealing their first win in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.
The three points came with some remarkable history that seems to follow Messi no matter where he plays. Inter Miami became the first MLS team to ever defeat a European team in an official competition. David Beckham’s club was also the first North American side to secure a win in the newly expanded tournament.
It goes without saying that Inter Miami would not have made history in Atlanta without Messi, who buried a brilliant free kick to complete the Herons’ second-half comeback.
After the match, Mascherano reflected on the brilliance and leadership of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.
“Beyond the goal, Leo is the player who guides us in how to compete. His hunger, his resilience, his desire to continue competing at any level guides us and shows us where we need to go,” Mascherano said.
“Then, from a [soccer] perspective, we can say he’s the best player to have ever played this game, but his desire to win is surprising, because [against Porto], even in the final minutes, tired and injured, he continued to help the team get the result. We have to hold onto that and know that having him gives us an advantage, and we have to catch his spirit.”
Messi played 90 minutes against Porto just five days after playing 90 minutes in Inter Miami’s goalless draw with Al Ahly. The 37-year-old has now recorded 21 goal contributions in 22 appearances across all competitions this season and is showing no signs of slowing down.
In fact, if Messi’s performance against Porto is any indication, the Argentine is all-but carrying his club to the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16. Inter Miami can secure their place in the knockout stage with a win or draw against Palmeiras on Monday, June 23.
“We’re still alive in the competition and we're going to play our third match with a chance of qualifying for the Club World Cup,” Mascherano said. “We haven’t achieved anything yet, so we have to try to rest, and we’ll give everything on Monday to try to qualify.”
