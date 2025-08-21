Jeremie Frimpong: Liverpool Confirm Extent of Injury for New Signing
Liverpool expect to be without summer signing Jeremie Frimpong until after the September international break because of an injury the right back suffered on his Premier League debut.
Frimpong started Liverpool’s opening 4–2 win over Bournemouth at Anfield, a new presence on the right flank following the summer departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold. But the Dutchman was withdrawn after only an hour on the advice of medical staff.
“The medical team were completely right about Jeremie [Frimpong] to tell me to take him off because he is out until the end of the international break and that happened during the game,” Arne Slot confirmed, speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool facing Newcastle United on Monday.
“I think I got criticised for taking him off, didn’t I? It had nothing to do with how he played but we felt he had an issue with his hamstring and by we, I mean the medical staff. It was a good call to take him off. We expect to have him back after the international break.”
Despite the new season only just beginning, the Premier League campaign will pause after Liverpool travel to St James’s Park to conclude the second round of fixtures, resuming two weeks later. Liverpool’s next game after is September 14 against Burnley.
Understudy right back Conor Bradley only returned to training from his own injury on Thursday, but Slot doesn’t appear worried at the thought of being without both specialists in the position for the game at Newcastle. Alternative option Joe Gomez is also lacking full match fitness.
“Jeremie [Frimpong] has a very positive injury record. Conor [Bradley] was out once or twice last season. These things happen,” the manager said. “At the moment we only have two injuries but unfortunately, it is two in the same position. The good thing is we have other players that can play there. Wataru Endo played there. Dominik Szoboszlai.
“Joe Gomez is definitely one of them but for him to already play 20 minutes—that is already quite a lot. I wouldn’t say he has had a setback but he wasn’t able to train three days in a row completely with the team. This is completely normal when you have been out for so long.
“He is training with the team, so let’s see where he is and if he can be involved on Monday. You cannot prepare for two injuries in one position.”