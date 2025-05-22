Jeremie Frimpong’s Liverpool Shirt Number—What Will He Wear?
Liverpool look set to name Jeremie Frimpong as their first signing of what captain Virgil van Dijk labelled a “big summer” for the Reds.
Arne Slot unexpectedly delivered the Premier League title during his debut campaign, building on the sturdy foundations laid by Jürgen Klopp, but the Dutchman’s impressive achievement arrived off the back of a subdued transfer window.
The Reds are now recruiting from a position of strength, and their first order of business was identifying a suitable replacement for the outgoing Trent Alexander-Arnold, who’s joining Real Madrid as a free agent in June.
Liverpool haven’t messed around in their search, and are bringing in Bayer Leverkusen’s flying Dutchman, Frimpong. Like his Madrid-bound predecessor, Frimpong has risen to prominence wearing a distinctive figure on his back, and he appears set to retain his preferred shirt number on Merseyside.
Let’s take a look at the number Frimpong will likely wear at Liverpool.
Jeremie Frimpong Shirt Number History
The full-back donned all kinds of numbers while attempting to make the grade at Manchester City. Frimpong wore the likes of 2, 5, 7, 12, 14 and 71 for City’s various youth teams, including their U23s.
He retained the 71 shirt for his first year at Celtic, during which the Scottish giants claimed a domestic treble, before switching to 30 later in his debut senior season (2019–20). Frimpong has worn that number since, spending five years at Leverkusen while donning the unusual 30 shirt.
There doesn’t appear to be a particular reason why Frimpong has such an affinity for the number, it’s merely the shirt he’s worn throughout his senior career with two different clubs.
Liverpool Available Shirt Numbers
Fortunately for Frimpong, his preferred shirt number has been vacant for the past decade. Suso was the last man to wear 30 for Liverpool, doing so in the 2014–15 season. The Spaniard, who later enjoyed decent spells with Milan and Sevilla, recorded 14 Premier League appearances with the Reds and failed to score.
Other notorious wearers of Liverpool’s 30 shirt include goalkeepers Charles Itandje and Daniele Padelli, while Djimi Traoré remains the longest incumbent.
Frimpong is expected to don 30 at Anfield once his signing is made official, but the Dutchman could also select from 6, 12, 13, 15, 16, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28 and 29. Alexander-Arnold’s 66 will also be available...