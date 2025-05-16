Joao Pedro ‘of Interest’ to Three Premier Giants
Brighton & Hove Albion forward João Pedro is thought to be a transfer target for Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool this summer, a report has claimed.
The versatile Brazilian has enjoyed the most prolific season of his top-flight career, racking up 10 goals and six assists as the Seagulls chase after qualification for next season’s Conference League.
Such form has alerted three of the Premier League’s current top five to the talents of the former Watford star, according to The Telegraph. All three of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are thought to be in the market for a new centre-forward this summer.
The Gunners have been regularly touted with moves for Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres and Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak—who is also thought to be on Liverpool’s radar—while their interest in RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško may be wavering.
Chelsea will be without a recognised striker for the remainder of the Premier League campaign following Nicolas Jackson’s reckless red card against Newcastle United, and have also been credited with interest in Šeško as well as Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap.
Whether it be Liverpool, Arsenal or Chelsea, any prospective buyer will not get Pedro on the cheap. The Telegraph report that Brighton will demand a fee which "far exceeds" the £30 million ($39.9 million) they paid Watford for the Brazilian’s services in 2023.
As impressive as some of Pedro’s figures are, it has not been a campaign without its complications for the 23-year-old. Brentford boss Thomas Frank insisted that Pedro should have been sent off for an attempted swipe at Yehor Yarmoliuk when the sides met last December. In the reverse fixture four months later, Pedro was dismissed after making contact with the face of Nathan Collins.
Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler had defended his player after the first incident, but admitted that Pedro “did something wrong” at the end of April. “We had a discussion with him, we said to him that we don’t accept things like this.
“Joao is a young player,” Hürzeler added. “He makes mistakes and hopefully he learnt from this mistake for his future.”
Pedro’s three-match suspension has concluded just in time for Brighton’s final home game of the season, which just so happens to be against one of his potential suitors Liverpool.