Jude Bellingham Attends Sunderland's Boxing Day Match to Watch His Brother Jobe
Jude Bellingham took time out of his holiday break to support his younger brother on Boxing Day.
When Sunderland kicked off against Blackburn Rovers, both Bellingham brothers were at Ewood Park. Jobe Bellingham got the nod in the midfield for the Black Cats while Jude was cheering him on from the stands with their parents.
With La Liga on holiday break until the new year, the Real Madrid midfielder had some free time in his busy schedule to go back home to England and cheer on his 19-year-old brother. Jobe and Sunderland looked to be on their way to three points until Harry Leonard scored an equalizer in the 90th minute to steal a point for Blackburn in the 2–2 draw.
Jobe played the full 90 minutes but did not contribute to either of Sunderland's goals. Still, the teenager is slowly making a name for himself in the EFL Championship. The midfielder has four goals and three assists in 20 appearances this season. He also earned his first call-up to England's U-21 squad in November.
Jude, meanwhile, scored seven goals in the last two months after a slow start to Real Madrid's Spanish and European title defenses. Los Blancos finished the year with a dominant 4–2 victory over Sevilla and now sit just one point behind Atlético Madrid in the La Liga standings.
Although Jobe is not competing for a top-flight title like his brother, he is still playing in high stakes matches as Sunderland fights for promotion. The Black Cats are in fourth place of the EFL Championship standings, just four points behind Leeds United at the top of the table.
It might be a long time before Jude can watch his brother play again, but he would surely be around for a celebration if Sunderland secures a spot in the Premier League next season.