Real Madrid 4–2 Sevilla: Player Ratings From Los Blancos' Statement Victory to Close Out 2024
Kylian Mbappé's best performance in a white shirt powered Real Madrid past Sevilla to close out 2024 in style.
Just four days after hoisting the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Qatar, Real Madrid returned to La Liga action looking like a team that would not be denied three points against Sevilla. Mbappé sent the Santiago Bernabéu to its feet 10 minutes into the clash when he fired an brilliant strike from distance to open the scoring.
The hosts applied relentless pressure on Sevilla and it was only a matter of time before Carlo Ancelotti's men found their second goal. Fede Valverde rifled a rocket from outside the box in the 20th minute, bagging his fifth goal of the season from distance.
Rodrygo joined in on the fun in the 34th minute, capping off a clinical counter-attack with a goal of his own. Isaac Romero pulled one back for the visitors one minute after the Brazilian found the back of the net, but it was not enough to galvanize a Sevilla comeback. In fact, it was Brahim Díaz who scored the next goal of the night, once again giving Real Madrid a three-goal cushion until Dodi Lukebakio bagged a consolation goal for Sevilla.
Real Madrid now head into the holiday break with 40 points and a game in hand, trailing only Atlético Madrid in the La Liga standings.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Sevilla (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
6.4/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
8/10
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni
6.7/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
6.4/10
LB: Eduardo Camavinga
8.4/10
DM: Dani Ceballos
6.9/10
DM: Fede Valverde
8.2/10
RW: Brahim Díaz
8.3/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
6.6/10
LW: Rodrygo
8.6/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
8.9/10
SUB: Arda Güler (71' for Ceballos)
6.4/10
SUB: Luka Modrić (71' for Rodrygo)
5.9/10
SUB: Raúl Asencio (77' for Bellingham)
6.3/10
Sevilla Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-4-2)
Players
Ratings
GK: Álvaro Fernández
4.4/10
RB: José Ángel Carmona
5.5/10
CB: Loïc Badé
5.7/10
CB: Nemanja Gudelj
5.4/10
LB: Kike Salas
5.6/10
RM: Dodi Lukebakio
7.3/10
CM: Lucien Agoumé
5.1/10
CM: Albert Sambi Lokonga
5.5/10
LM: Stanis Idumbo
7.6/10
ST: Juanlu Sánchez
7/10
ST: Isaac Romero
7.7/10
SUB: Jesús Navas (65' for Idumbo)
6.2/10
SUB: Gerard Fernández (74' for Sánchez)
7.1/10
SUB: Álvaro Pascual (74' for Romero)
N/A
SUB: Gonzalo Montiel (87' for Salas)
N/A
SUB: Manu Bueno (87' for Lokonga)
N/A