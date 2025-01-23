Jude Bellingham Matches Lionel Messi With Monumental Champions League Feat
Jude Bellingham's prowess in the Champions League puts him alongside Lionel Messi in the competition's history books.
Bellingham might only have one Champions League goal this season for Real Madrid, but he continues to link up with one of the best attacking trios in Europe. In fact, the 21-year-old most recently bagged two assists in Los Blancos 5–1 victory over RB Salzburg.
The two assists helped Bellingham reach 24 goal contributions in the Champions League, the same number Messi had at age 21. The Real Madrid midfielder equaled Messi's feat in style when he provided an audacious backheel pass to Rodrygo, who found the back of the net with a brilliant finish.
Bellingham now has 13 goals and 11 assists to his name in Europe's top competition and could overtake the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner with just one more goal contribution before his 22nd birthday on June 29. In fact, Bellingham could also pass Erling Haaland, who managed 26 goal contributions in the Champions League before turning 22 years old.
He is still a far way off the record-holder, though, who just so happens to be his new teammate. Kylian Mbappé played a part in 37 Champions League goals at the same age.
It is no surprise Bellingham continues to produce standout moments on Europe's biggest stage. He became the youngest English player to score in the Champions League when he found the back of the net for Borussia Dortmund at age 17.
Then, in his first season with Real Madrid, the midfielder helped the Spanish giants win their record 15th Champions League title. He is also the youngest player to make 40 appearances in the competition's history.
Bellingham might not reach Mbappé's record for most goal contributions for a player under the age of 22, but he is well on his way to etching his name next to more Champions League records during his time at Real Madrid.