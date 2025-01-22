Real Madrid 5-1 RB Salzburg: Player Ratings From Los Blancos' Champions League Rout
Goals from Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior lifted Real Madrid over RB Salzburg in Los Blancos' best Champions League result of the season.
For the first time in history, Real Madrid hosted Salzburg at the Santiago Bernabéu. Carlo Ancelotti's side came into the fixture in desperate need of three points after collecting just nine in their first six Champions League matches this season.
The defending European champions got off to a slow start, though, and it was surprisingly Salzburg that had the better chances in the opening 20 minutes. Yet all it took was one lovely ball from Vinícius Júnior to set Rodrygo up for the game's opening goal. Rodrygo then doubled the hosts' lead in the 35th minute with a finish as brilliant as Jude Bellingham's backheel assist.
Kylian Mbappé gave Real Madrid the 3–0 lead just three minutes into the second half when he pounced on a mistake from goalkeeper Janis Blaswich. Vinícius Júnior then joined in on the fun, scoring his 100th goal for Real Madrid, quickly followed by his 101st. Los Blancos could not hold onto their clean sheet, though, and conceded a consolation goal to Mads Bidstrup in the 85th minute.
Check out Real Madrid's player ratings from the dominant 5–1 win below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. RB Salzburg (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
7.5/10
RB: Fede Valverde
8.2/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
7.3/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
7.8/10
LB: Ferland Mendy
7.3/10
DM: Dani Ceballos
7.4/10
DM: Luka Modrić
8.6/10
RW: Rodrygo
8.8/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
8.7/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
9/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
7.9/10
SUB: David Alaba (64' for Bellingham)
6.2/10
SUB: Arda Güler (64' for Ceballos)
7/10
SUB: Endrick (71' for Rodrygo)
6.3/10
SUB: Brahim Díaz (71' for Mbappé)
6.3/10
SUB: Jacobo Ramón (78' for Rüdiger)
6.3/10