Julian Alvarez: Diego Simeone Fires Transfer Warning to Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona
Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has admitted he is not surprised to see reports of transfer interest in striker Julián Alvarez.
Alvarez moved to Atléti last summer in a deal worth £82 million ($111.3 million) but has already been tipped to leave the club, with suitors from across Europe reportedly expressing interest in an admittedly ambitious transfer.
In the Premier League, Arsenal and Liverpool are said to be chasing his signature, while rumours of interest from Barcelona were fuelled by comments from Alvarez’s agent, who confessed the Argentina international has a soft spot for the La Liga champions.
President Enrique Cerezo has already bluntly attempted to shut the door to any potential departure, and now Simeone has weighed in on Alvarez’s future by admitting Los Rojiblancos must keep him happy if they want to end the speculation.
“It’s logical,” he told La Nación of the interest in Alvarez. “I can’t imagine any other scenario.
“Julián is 25 years old, he’s an extraordinary player, with hunger, with enthusiasm, with humility, with work, with goals... how could everyone not want him? Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal, Liverpool... the best have to want him. For us, for Atlético fans, it should be a source of pride that everyone wants him. Why? Because he’s ours.
“And since he’s ours, we have to take care of him. We have to help him feel happy. How will he feel happy? By winning. And to get there, we all have to give 110%. And not just for him, of course, but for everyone.”
Aiding Atlético’s desire to keep Alvarez is the reported presence of a release clause in his contract, which runs until 2030, worth a whopping €500 million (£421.3 million, $571.1 million). Any enquiries over the Argentina international are expected to be directed to that fee.
Alvarez enjoyed an excellent debut season with Atlético, earning plenty of plaudits for a seamless transition into a system in which, under Simeone, many have struggled in the past. He bagged 29 goals across all competitions, adding seven assists for good measure.