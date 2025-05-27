Arsenal Named ‘Strongest Bidder’ for €95 Million World Cup Winner
Arsenal are keeping tabs and exploring multiple striker options this summer after being linked with Atlético Madrid and Argentina's Julián Alvarez. While Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško remain frequently discussed targets, perhaps sporting director Andrea Berta looks to strengthen through is former club.
The Gunners were named Alvarez's “strongest bidders” by Marca alongside reported interest from Premier League champions Liverpool. Yet, Alvarez's intention appears to be staying in La Liga given his comfort level at Atléti. He's also been linked with a move to Barcelona as an apparent heir to Robert Lewandowski.
Alvarez moved to Atléti at the start of the 2024–25 season from Manchester City for a reported deal up to €95 million (£81.8 million; $104 million). A club-record sale, the Argentine was part of Man City's treble-winning season and the 2023–24 Premier League title. He was also part of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2024 Copa America successes.
Most will remember Alvarez's season for his penalty attempt against Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout stage this season, but the Argentinian striker delivered 21 goal involvements in 37 league appearances. In all competitions, he registered 29 goals and seven assists for Diego Simeone's team.
Given Alvarez's age profile and talent, plus Atléti's ability to develop strikers, a move in the not too distant future could be on the table. Cashing in while remaining competitive could be a lucrative decision. Though, Alvarez also offers a natural successor to Antoine Griezmann alongside Alexander Sørloth.
Regarding the interested party, Arsenal need to sign a striker this summer. Possibly a left winger as well. It's the worst kept secret in the sport.
Arteta's team suffered when injuries hit Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. The Spaniard was forced to deploy Mikel Merino, originally a midfield signing last summer, up top. He might've scored some important goals down the stretch in a Premier League runner-up and Champions League semifinalist season, but he's not the long term answer. Let alone a next season answer.
If Arsenal are starting Merino up top in meaningful games in five months time, something has gone terribly wrong. Havertz and Jesus have both shown glimpses during their time in north London, but neither have made the position their own.
Much like two years ago when fans were waiting for the Declan Rice transfer saga domino to fall, the striker narrative will dominate Arsenal transfer talk all summer long.