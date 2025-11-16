Harry Kane Overtakes Pele to Reach Remarkable Goalscoring Milestone
Harry Kane scored his 77th and 78th goals for England on Sunday evening, surpassing Pelé’s record in international football.
The Bayern Munich star came into the Three Lions’ final fixture of the calendar year needing one goal to match Pelé’s career haul of 77 for the Brazil national team. Like so many times throughout his 11-year international career, Kane got himself on the scoresheet twice in England’s 2–0 victory over Albania.
The striker found the long-awaited breakthrough for his side in the 74th minute, poking home the match-winner from close range. Kane then sealed all three points with a powerful header just eight minutes later.
Not only did the brace cap off a perfect 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying run for Thomas Tuchel’s side, but it also gave Kane yet another individual goalscoring accolade. The England skipper can now say he has found the back of the net more times on the international stage than three-time World Cup winner Pelé.
The latter ended his career for the Seleção with 77 goals in 92 caps. Kane surpassed the feat in his 112th appearance for the Three Lions.
Kane has gotten off to a blistering start in 2025–26, recording 28 goals in 23 games for both club and country. The 32-year-old has played a pivotal role in Bayern Munich’s unbeaten start across all competitions this season.
His prowess in front of goal has made him an early favourite for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, joining the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland.
Tuchel: Kane’s Dedication to England Is ‘Outstanding’
Tuchel had nothing but praise for his skipper following Kane’s record-setting performance to close out the November international window for England.
“This is the cherry on top. The investment from Harry in these matches is outstanding. He is so invested in everything we do. He’s the same for Bayern Munich,” Tuchel said.
“He’s in a mindset and physical condition that is at the highest level. He produces goal after goal for us. The way he works, tracks back, finds solutions in offensive play is outstanding.”
Kane’s brace against Albania increases his gap ahead of Wayne Rooney, who ended his international career with 53 goals in 120 appearances, as England’s all-time leading goalscorer.
Along with Kane’s dominance up top, the Three Lions have also put in clinical defensive displays. England have now kept 10 consecutive clean sheets in competitive fixtures, matching Spain’s European record set from 2014 to 2016.